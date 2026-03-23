The Iconic Chain That Built Its Reputation On Prime Rib

Prime rib is a succulent, melt-in-your-mouth cut of beef, carved into thick slices and paired with a savory broth known as au jus ("with sauce" in French) or creamy horseradish. Also known as a standing rib roast (although, there may be a difference between prime rib and rib roast), this slow-roasted meat became a traditional holiday dish and a popular menu item at supper clubs and steakhouses in the early-to-mid 20th century. Indeed, Lawry's The Prime Rib, an iconic, California-based upscale steakhouse helped popularize prime rib with its table-side service and perfectly seasoned slices of tender beef.

Many people recognize the name Lawry's as the popular all-purpose seasoning that tastes great on French fries, veggies, and burgers (if you love Lawry's, check out the untold truth of Lawry's Seasoned Salt). In fact, in 1938, the same year the iconic seasoned salt was invented, brothers-in-law Lawrence Frank and Walter Van de Kamp opened Lawry's The Prime Rib in Beverly Hills.

At its beginnings, Lawry's served a single entrée, prime rib, with sides like creamed corn and a freshly tossed salad. The owners sought to bring refinement to the standing rib roast, which at the time wasn't a typical menu staple at fine-dining establishments. They did this using the highest quality beef, coating it with their seasoned salt, and slow-roasting it to perfection. For presentation, servers rolled silver/stainless steel carts to diners' tables and carved hot slabs of prime rib from a whole roast, a luxury service that continues today.