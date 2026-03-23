The Iconic Chain That Built Its Reputation On Prime Rib
Prime rib is a succulent, melt-in-your-mouth cut of beef, carved into thick slices and paired with a savory broth known as au jus ("with sauce" in French) or creamy horseradish. Also known as a standing rib roast (although, there may be a difference between prime rib and rib roast), this slow-roasted meat became a traditional holiday dish and a popular menu item at supper clubs and steakhouses in the early-to-mid 20th century. Indeed, Lawry's The Prime Rib, an iconic, California-based upscale steakhouse helped popularize prime rib with its table-side service and perfectly seasoned slices of tender beef.
Many people recognize the name Lawry's as the popular all-purpose seasoning that tastes great on French fries, veggies, and burgers (if you love Lawry's, check out the untold truth of Lawry's Seasoned Salt). In fact, in 1938, the same year the iconic seasoned salt was invented, brothers-in-law Lawrence Frank and Walter Van de Kamp opened Lawry's The Prime Rib in Beverly Hills.
At its beginnings, Lawry's served a single entrée, prime rib, with sides like creamed corn and a freshly tossed salad. The owners sought to bring refinement to the standing rib roast, which at the time wasn't a typical menu staple at fine-dining establishments. They did this using the highest quality beef, coating it with their seasoned salt, and slow-roasting it to perfection. For presentation, servers rolled silver/stainless steel carts to diners' tables and carved hot slabs of prime rib from a whole roast, a luxury service that continues today.
Popularity and reviews for Lawry's The Prime Rib
Lawry's the Prime Rib currently has two U.S. locations, one in Beverly Hills, and one in Las Vegas. Its Chicago location closed in 2020 after 46 years of operation. It also has several international locations, mainly in Asia, in cities such as Hong Kong, Seoul, and Singapore.
Tableside carving service isn't too common in restaurants these days, which, in addition to a perfect prime rib, is a uniqueness that adds to the appeal of Lawry's. In a 2017 interview with The Dinner Party Download, the former Executive Chef at Lawry's Beverly Hills location, Ryan Wilson, revealed that while prime rib may not be as popular as it was in the mid-20th century, it has made somewhat of a resurgence. "I think people are recognizing the prime rib is so much more than just what you see on a bad Vegas buffet. Those classic dishes from the '50s, '60s, there was real value to them and let's go back and cherish them again," Wilson expressed.
As far as recent, 2025/2026 reviews, the restaurant and its prime rib continues to be highly rated by customers,with four or more stars on Yelp, OpenTable, and Tripadvisor. In a Reddit post asking for prime rib recommendations in Las Vegas, Lawry's is the clear winner for high-end prime rib, although it is often cited as the more expensive option. For a cheaper alternative, discover the best prime rib you can find at a chain restaurant.