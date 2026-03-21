Why Does Trader Joe's Use So Much Plastic?

Trader Joe's customers swear by the quality of the store's products, but have long been critical about its packaging choices. Shoppers cite the prevalence of impossible-to-remove seals as evidence of why they can't stand the plastic film on Trader Joe's containers. Redditors rant that they wish the store would overhaul its packaging style for frozen foods (or at least make bags resealable), but perhaps the biggest gripe customers have with Trader Joe's is that there's too much plastic. When certain foods are packaged in plastic, it helps extend product shelf life. Extended shelf life leads to reduced waste and, in turn, may contribute to affordable grocery prices — which Trader Joe's has. Yet for some, the trade-off of Trader Joe's cheap food is not worth the environmental risk associated with excessive use of plastic.

A petition at Change.org urging Trader Joe's to reduce its plastic packaging collected more than 124,900 signatures. The petition author states, "Trader Joe's is great at encouraging people to bring their bags and buy organic, but it gets an 'F' on packaging." The petitioner also shares that 91% of plastic in circulation does not get recycled, ends up in the ocean, and becomes entangled with our food and water sources. It's a troubling statistic that a 2022 report from the OECD backs. Trader Joe's has made steps to replace some of its plastic with compostable material, but customers point to a lack of effort and commitment from the company.