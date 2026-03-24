This Fast-Casual Mexican Chain Wins Fans With Its Fresh, High-Quality Ingredients

One of the biggest concerns when it comes to eating out is whether or not the food you're eating is healthy or not, especially when it comes to fast-casual chains. When food is quickly prepped in front of you, this doesn't feel especially promising. Restaurants are notorious for cutting corners to maximize profits and provide reasonably priced menu items for customers, and this often means using cheaper ingredients. Most of us are aware that McDonald's isn't using locally-sourced, grass-fed beef in its patties, but what about a chain like Qdoba Mexican Eats?

Qdoba is technically also a fast food chain, but it stands out to its customers and employees by using higher-quality, fresher ingredients. On the subreddit r/fastfood, one user wrote a post titled, "Opinion- Qdoba is superior to any other 'build-your-own' Mexican fast food," citing reasons like a variety of meat options, affordable steak, vegetarian options like fajita veggies, pico, and corn salsa, and no extra charge for premium ingredients like guacamole and sour cream. On the r/Qdoba subreddit, another fan explains that when comparing Chipotle and Qdoba, it's "night and day," as Qdoba has far more and superior offerings, like items such as the QuesaBirria Quesadilla and QuesaBirria Burrito.

In a GQ article, the author details why Qdoba is the better option over Chipotle, stating, "My reasoning is best explained with an acronym I just invented called COPS, which stands for Cost, Options, Palate, and Safety." He goes on to argue that Qdoba is often cheaper across the menu, offers more variety of menu options (even breakfast), has some tastier options like the queso, and hasn't been threatened by the number of food-borne illness scares like Chipotle.