How To Get Costco Bakery Items For Cheap (They'll Last Longer Too)
Whether it's Costco's best cakes, cookies, or those popular croissants, the warehouse retailer's bakery is one of the hallmarks of a membership there. And while the baked goods are reasonably priced, there's always a reason to save even more money, especially if you can't eat the surplus-sized box of cookies before they go stale. Luckily, there's a solution to both of those problems — because you can actually buy one of Costco's bakery items frozen.
That's right, one Costco hack you might not have discovered is that you can buy boxes of frozen cookie dough from the bakery — that costs less and lasts longer. The caveat is that this hack only works at Costco warehouses in Canada and Business Center locations here in the United States. Luckily, your Costco membership here in the states does grant you access to Business Centers and regular locations in other countries like Canada.
How much Costco's frozen cookie dough costs and more details on the cost-saving hack
It's not just about baking the right amount of cookies to prevent wasting any, because the price savings is a perk, too. A 120-count box of chocolate chip cookie dough costs $31.99 at Canadian warehouses. At Business Center Centers in the U.S., the same box costs $32.90 at a New Jersey location, plus tax where applicable. That makes each cookie around 27 cents each. For comparison, a 24-pack of baked chocolate chip cookies from the bakery costs $11.34 in Queens, New York. At this point, it doesn't seem like Costco's other cookie varieties and baked goods like croissants are sold frozen.
To grab your cookies, you can walk up to the bakery counter in Canada, and sometimes find them in the freezer section. Here in the U.S., you'll likely find them in the freezer section, but Redditors claim that they aren't available at all Business Centers. You can also have them delivered to you if there's a Business Center near where you live.
According to the packaging, the cookies should be baked off at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for 12 to 14 minutes. Customize your Costco cookies with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt or festive sprinkles either before you bake them or just after they come out of the oven. Turn them into a complete dessert with a scoop of your go-to ice cream flavor, whipped cream, and chocolate syrup — and thank us later.