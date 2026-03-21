How To Get Costco Bakery Items For Cheap (They'll Last Longer Too)

It's not just about baking the right amount of cookies to prevent wasting any, because the price savings is a perk, too. A 120-count box of chocolate chip cookie dough costs $31.99 at Canadian warehouses. At Business Center Centers in the U.S., the same box costs $32.90 at a New Jersey location, plus tax where applicable. That makes each cookie around 27 cents each. For comparison, a 24-pack of baked chocolate chip cookies from the bakery costs $11.34 in Queens, New York. At this point, it doesn't seem like Costco's other cookie varieties and baked goods like croissants are sold frozen.

To grab your cookies, you can walk up to the bakery counter in Canada, and sometimes find them in the freezer section. Here in the U.S., you'll likely find them in the freezer section, but Redditors claim that they aren't available at all Business Centers. You can also have them delivered to you if there's a Business Center near where you live.

According to the packaging, the cookies should be baked off at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for 12 to 14 minutes. Customize your Costco cookies with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt or festive sprinkles either before you bake them or just after they come out of the oven. Turn them into a complete dessert with a scoop of your go-to ice cream flavor, whipped cream, and chocolate syrup — and thank us later.