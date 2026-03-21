Why You Rarely Hear About Gordon Ramsay's Oldest Son
It's no secret that Gordon Ramsay is an exceptional chef with an incredibly blunt personality. Many of his fans are also familiar with his life as a doting father to six children, as displayed in the 2026 Gordon Ramsay Netflix documentary. However, some people may have noticed that his oldest son, Jack Ramsay, was absent from "Being Gordon Ramsay," and the spotlight in general in recent years. The reason for this absence is actually pretty badass: since 2020, Jack has been busy serving as a member of the Royal Marines, an elite, intensely-trained commando unit in the United Kingdom.
Part of the Royal Navy, Royal Marine Commandos are listed among the toughest soldiers in the world, frequently and swiftly deployed to high-risk security, rescue, and humanitarian missions in harsh terrains, both sea and land. Key features of being a Royal Marine include considerable training and being available at a moment's notice, hence why it kept Gordon Ramsay's firstborn son from being included in filming. Ramsay confirmed the reason for Jack's absence in "Being Gordon Ramsay" to the LADbible Group, stating, "Jack is a Royal Marine commando. He is a busy boy. And so for safety, they can't be anywhere near that."
Gordon's admiration for his son is palpable in his Instagram post of Jack in uniform. The devoted dad states, "Can't tell you enough how proud I am of this young man Jack Ramsay, you've made me feel like the proudest father today, congrats on joining @royalmarines, what amazing achievement."
Jack Ramsay's past public appearances
Jack Ramsay's rapid military deployment combined with a necessary high level of confidentiality is a good (and impressive) reason for not being in the spotlight of his father's very public life. However, while he's stayed out of the public eye for much of his life, he hasn't always been completely behind the scenes. He may not come close to Gordon Ramsay's daughter and "MasterChef Junior" judge Tilly, who has gained significant celebrity status through her own cooking shows, but he's made a few television appearances in the past.
For instance, from 2015 to 2018 he appeared in regular episodes of "Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch," a British CBBC cooking show hosted by Tilly (Matilda) Ramsay and geared towards kids, alongside his parents and three siblings (including his twin sister Holly). A season three episode titled "Return of the Jack" featured Tilly making big brother Jack a welcome home lunch after returning home from his water polo tour.
At the age of 18, Jack appeared in the 2019 British television series "Born Famous," a Studio Ramsay production that featured children of celebrities experiencing how their parents lived (and struggled) before they were famous. Indeed, Gordon Ramsay's tragic childhood is a far cry from his son's privileged upbringing. Besides these series, Jack has also made several cameos on his famous father's many T.V. shows, including multiple episodes of "The F Word," one in which he demonstrated his adventurous personality while hunting Burmese pythons in the Florida everglades.