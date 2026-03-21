Why You Rarely Hear About Gordon Ramsay's Oldest Son

It's no secret that Gordon Ramsay is an exceptional chef with an incredibly blunt personality. Many of his fans are also familiar with his life as a doting father to six children, as displayed in the 2026 Gordon Ramsay Netflix documentary. However, some people may have noticed that his oldest son, Jack Ramsay, was absent from "Being Gordon Ramsay," and the spotlight in general in recent years. The reason for this absence is actually pretty badass: since 2020, Jack has been busy serving as a member of the Royal Marines, an elite, intensely-trained commando unit in the United Kingdom.

Part of the Royal Navy, Royal Marine Commandos are listed among the toughest soldiers in the world, frequently and swiftly deployed to high-risk security, rescue, and humanitarian missions in harsh terrains, both sea and land. Key features of being a Royal Marine include considerable training and being available at a moment's notice, hence why it kept Gordon Ramsay's firstborn son from being included in filming. Ramsay confirmed the reason for Jack's absence in "Being Gordon Ramsay" to the LADbible Group, stating, "Jack is a Royal Marine commando. He is a busy boy. And so for safety, they can't be anywhere near that."

Gordon's admiration for his son is palpable in his Instagram post of Jack in uniform. The devoted dad states, "Can't tell you enough how proud I am of this young man Jack Ramsay, you've made me feel like the proudest father today, congrats on joining @royalmarines, what amazing achievement."