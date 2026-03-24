8 Food Network Shows That Are Seriously Hard To Stay Awake Through

Food Network first graced our television sets way back in 1993 with a programming slate that was heavy on teaching people how to cook, and suspiciously light on Guy Fieri. Fast-forward more than three decades, though, and that formula has been completely flipped. Placid cooking tutorials are now the exception rather than the rule, while high-octane, reality-style competition shows seem to run around the clock.

You would think that would make today's Food Network lineup more exciting and thrilling than ever to watch. But in a weird way, the constant bells, whistles, and frantic action are even more mind-numbing. There are only so many times you can reasonably get excited while watching people figure out how to use durian in their dish, or see Bobby Flay break out Calabrian chiles. Eventually, you feel your eyes start to gently close, and a deep wave of gentle lethargy carries you away to slumberland.

Of course, some people watch Food Network shows for exactly that reason: The easy, repetitive drone of comfort food is their comfort food. Whether you tune in because the shows are boring or tune out for the same reason, it seems like some Food Network shows are less suited for prime time and more suited for nap time. So if you're having trouble catching some zzz's, maybe put away the melatonin supplements and try one of these shows instead.