Food Network Stars Pay Tribute To Chef Anne Burrell After Her Sudden Death
Long-time Food Network star and beloved chef Anne Burrell has died, and the news has left fellow chefs and the larger culinary community reeling. Burrell was found unresponsive in her home on Tuesday, June 17, and was pronounced dead shortly thereafter. According to a statement released by the chef's family (via USA Today), "Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend ... Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal." No cause of death has been reported.
Burrell made her first Food Network appearance in 2005 and subsequently took part in numerous shows on the network, including "Iron Chef America" and "Chopped All-Stars," which the chef won in 2015. Burrell also hosted "Worst Cooks in America" for an impressive 27 seasons and exhibited a genuine passion for helping people hone their cooking skills. While her eye-catching crop of platinum blonde hair certainly turned heads, Burrell's fellow chefs emphasized the culinary figure's captivating personality while mourning her loss.
On X, chef and Food Network star Robert Irvine posted, "Anne wasn't just a fiery chef. She was a radiant spirit who lit up every room she entered...Outside of Worst Cooks I came to know her as a generous and supportive colleague and an even better friend." Ming Tsai, restaurateur, chef, and host of "Simply Ming," shared a picture with Burrell on Facebook, stating, "Here you are being your wonderful self, entertaining and giving back at Cooking Love Boston! This makes no sense you are gone, way too young! One of us, gone. May you RIP Anne....condolences to entire family."
A brilliant life and career cut short too soon
In Anne Burrell's final post on Instagram, the larger-than-life chef shared a picture of herself and local NYC celebrity the Green Lady of Brooklyn, which was accompanied by the hashtags #ilovewhatido and #luckygirl. The post perfectly exemplifies Burrell's joyful life philosophy. Burrell's approach to life is further illustrated in a statement from Food Network on Instagram remarking on the chef's passing: "Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent — teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring."
Burrell's culinary career began at Daniel Webster's, a Syracuse, New York-based restaurant, though the chef claimed to have worked at McDonald's prior to this experience. After attending the Culinary Institute of America, Burrell made her way to the Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners, ultimately returning to the states in 1998. Her first brush with fame was on Food Network's "Iron Chef America," where she caught attention as Mario Batali's sous chef. Along with her many appearances and hosting gigs on the network, Burrell also penned numerous cookbooks, including "Cook Like a Rock Star" and "Own Your Kitchen."
More than just a chef: a friend and loved one
Like many people, Anne Burrell and husband Stuart Claxton met through a dating app. The couple were engaged during the COVID-19 pandemic and eventually tied the knot in 2021. While Burrell was head over heels in love with Claxton, referring to him as "Prince Charming" in an Instagram post, marriage was not something she saw in her future. Speaking with Today, the chef stated, "I mean, I am 50. It didn't seem it would be in the cards for me." As for Claxton, he sweetly described the chef by saying, "When they made Anne, they broke the mold."
While it's bittersweet that Burrell and Claxton didn't get to spend more time together, it doesn't negate the powerful impact the chef had on Claxton and virtually everyone else she encountered in her life. Chef Aarón Sanchez summarized the loss well on Instagram, where he stated, "I'm heartbroken by the loss of my dear friend, Chef Anne Burrell. Her spirit, her fire, her talent, her leadership, her laugh — unforgettable. I'll carry her memory with me always. Rest easy, amiga."