Food Network Stars Pay Tribute To Chef Anne Burrell After Her Sudden Death

Long-time Food Network star and beloved chef Anne Burrell has died, and the news has left fellow chefs and the larger culinary community reeling. Burrell was found unresponsive in her home on Tuesday, June 17, and was pronounced dead shortly thereafter. According to a statement released by the chef's family (via USA Today), "Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend ... Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal." No cause of death has been reported.

Burrell made her first Food Network appearance in 2005 and subsequently took part in numerous shows on the network, including "Iron Chef America" and "Chopped All-Stars," which the chef won in 2015. Burrell also hosted "Worst Cooks in America" for an impressive 27 seasons and exhibited a genuine passion for helping people hone their cooking skills. While her eye-catching crop of platinum blonde hair certainly turned heads, Burrell's fellow chefs emphasized the culinary figure's captivating personality while mourning her loss.

On X, chef and Food Network star Robert Irvine posted, "Anne wasn't just a fiery chef. She was a radiant spirit who lit up every room she entered...Outside of Worst Cooks I came to know her as a generous and supportive colleague and an even better friend." Ming Tsai, restaurateur, chef, and host of "Simply Ming," shared a picture with Burrell on Facebook, stating, "Here you are being your wonderful self, entertaining and giving back at Cooking Love Boston! This makes no sense you are gone, way too young! One of us, gone. May you RIP Anne....condolences to entire family."