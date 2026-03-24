The Nasty Reality Behind Sam's Club Prepared Foods, According To Reddit

Sam's Club is a popular members-only warehouse with approximately 600 locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Business magnate Sam Walton founded the club in 1983, 11 years after opening the first Walmart, to provide heavily discounted bulk goods to individuals and small business owners. However, despite low prices, some people think there are areas where Sam's could use some improvement. Indeed, a few Redditors have pointed out downright gross conditions in the Sam's meals-to-go kitchen.

According to a Sam's Club subreddit thread asking, "What's something you shouldn't buy at Sam's Club?" multiple Redditors warn to stay away from the prepared foods. One person asserts, "I work in the prepared foods area and the cleanliness of the room is....not up to standard. At all. I have pictures of things and its not good."

The same Redditor claims that, "There is black mold in/on everything. We had a wall replaced recently and the mold was everywhere. Rust next to where we keep our dishes. We cant really do anything about it because it keeps coming back and management doesn't care."

Another person confirmed this, stating, "Yep, it's just how Walmart Inc. operates. I was a night merch manager and the things I've seen in HMS/Cafe....got an entire folder on my phone of gross sh** at Sam's." The self-declared Sam's employees also claim to have reported issues multiple times to management to no avail. However, in other posts, it appears the cleanliness of Sam's kitchen may largely be based on location.