Why One Woman Sued Burger King Over 20 Cents

Have you ever had a hankering for a Whopper with cheese, reached into your pocket only to find loose change, and wondered, "Does Burger King offer flexible pricing?" Burger King is notably inexpensive, thanks in part to value meals and special deals. But if a customer wanted to pay $0.20 less for a Coke because they saw the reduced price at another nearby Burger King location, would that fly? Back in the '90s, a New York City woman found herself in this exact situation. She was denied the reduced-price drink, which led her to sue the fast food chain. She argued she shouldn't have been forced to travel the extra distance for the $0.20 savings.

The incident likely took place around 1994. Details emerged in 2014 when a father and son recalled to The New York Post that they witnessed the proceeding in Manhattan's Small Claims court about 20 years prior. The woman entered a Burger King on the Lower East Side, where a Coke cost $0.89, even though another location just a few blocks away was selling the same drink for $0.69. The father who was present that day worked in the New York court system. When he asked the woman why she was suing, he claimed she replied, "Well, I had to walk two extra blocks." She sought $100 in damages, but it never came. Burger King won the case without a representative even appearing in person.