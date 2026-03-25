5 Of The Wildest Things Starbucks Employees Have Drawn On Cups

Starbucks is an international chain with locations all over the world, but the coffee shop still aims to create a friendly, neighborhood vibe within its stores. The goal is to offer coffee lovers a third place, meaning an area that isn't your work or home where you can relax and unwind. That's part of the reason why Starbucks asks its baristas to write names on customer cups — it fosters a warm, inviting atmosphere where customers are on a first-name basis with employees. In addition to names, Starbucks employees are also encouraged to leave cute messages on drinks.

Despite the company's presumably good intentions, the chain's cup-writing practice often goes awry. We poked around online for the funniest, wildest, and most confounding Starbucks cup names and missives, and we were pretty amused by what we found. Along with hilariously misspelled names, some baristas took the time to draw cartoons or share handwritten versions of their favorite memes. Our list shows that it's okay to laugh at yourself (or your own name), and that many baristas are just trying to brighten your day, as well as their own.