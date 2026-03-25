What To Know Before Asking For Extra Sauce At McDonald's

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For those whose dunking habits are just a bit extra, don't be shocked by McDonald's charging additional fees if you request more sauce for fries or nuggets. The policy does give certain allowances for its McNuggets, but the packet count is questionable. A four- or six-piece order gets a single sauce, while a 10-piece gets two. Order 20 McNuggets and you are allowed a whopping three or four packets, depending on the location. In the past, McDonald's has pointed out that it is up to the franchisees whether to charge extra for sauce.

It is difficult to pin down when the fast food giant decided to allow the upcharges or what they will be from location to location. However, the policy has existed for quite some time. McDonald's even addressed the issue on its website in 2018 when answering the question of why certain restaurants charge for extra ketchup. Price-wise, multiple social media users have reported having to pay 25 cents and as much as 38 cents for an additional sauce packet. While some folks might not mind the rule, other customers are not buying it, literally.

One Instagram user called the policy "flavor hoarding" and referred to McDonald's as "sauce fascists." Another person took to Reddit to say the chain is "getting stingy with the sauces." However, some commenters claiming to be employees have stated that if a customer asks nicely for a reasonable number of extra packets, they ignore the upcharge.