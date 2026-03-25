What To Know Before Asking For Extra Sauce At McDonald's
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For those whose dunking habits are just a bit extra, don't be shocked by McDonald's charging additional fees if you request more sauce for fries or nuggets. The policy does give certain allowances for its McNuggets, but the packet count is questionable. A four- or six-piece order gets a single sauce, while a 10-piece gets two. Order 20 McNuggets and you are allowed a whopping three or four packets, depending on the location. In the past, McDonald's has pointed out that it is up to the franchisees whether to charge extra for sauce.
It is difficult to pin down when the fast food giant decided to allow the upcharges or what they will be from location to location. However, the policy has existed for quite some time. McDonald's even addressed the issue on its website in 2018 when answering the question of why certain restaurants charge for extra ketchup. Price-wise, multiple social media users have reported having to pay 25 cents and as much as 38 cents for an additional sauce packet. While some folks might not mind the rule, other customers are not buying it, literally.
One Instagram user called the policy "flavor hoarding" and referred to McDonald's as "sauce fascists." Another person took to Reddit to say the chain is "getting stingy with the sauces." However, some commenters claiming to be employees have stated that if a customer asks nicely for a reasonable number of extra packets, they ignore the upcharge.
Sauces to keep stocked at home for savings and flavor
Whether you want to rebel against McDonald's policy or always need more sauce for your nuggets, it could be a wise idea to keep a supply of condiments at home. Having an on-hand bottle of honey mustard might make the most sense if you indulge in McNuggets weekly or more frequently. Knowing a few ways to whip up some sauces could resolve future frustrations over packet charges as well.
Mike Haracz, a former McDonald's corporate chef who shares secrets about the fast food chain on TikTok, revealed that Open Pit Hickory BBQ Sauce is the closest store-bought alternative to the restaurant's Tangy BBQ Sauce. However, the ingredients are a little different. The Golden Arches uses soy sauce and sherry wine powder in its recipe, whereas the store-bought alternative contains soy protein and doesn't list sherry. You can also try to make some popular sauces. Consider starting with our copycat McDonald's Szechuan sauce recipe, which includes peppercorns, ginger, garlic, and lime juice (to name just a few ingredients). We also have a copycat McDonald's Special Edition Gold Sauce recipe, which you can make by simmering some mustard, honey, and tomato paste with a flavorful blend of spices and liquid smoke.