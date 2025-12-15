Copycat McDonald's Special Edition Gold Sauce Recipe

McDonald's introduced its Special Edition Gold Sauce in September 2025, promoting it as a complement to the new Gold McCrispy Sandwich as well as other offerings like the BTS Happy Meal. Inspired by South Carolina gold BBQ sauce, this condiment has the same signature color from a base of yellow mustard as well as sweet, smoky, and tangy notes, though the McDonald's version is a bit thicker and contains more sugar than some Carolina varieties.

McDonald's Special Edition Gold Sauce is only available for a limited time, but don't let that stop you from enjoying it longer. Recipe Developer Michelle Bottalico has created a copycat version of this delicious sauce you can make at home whenever the craving hits. It couldn't be easier. Just put all of the ingredients in a saucepan, whisk them up, and simmer for a few minutes. There's magic in this simplicity, because the gentle heating and the choice of ingredients create a complex combination of flavors that's just irresistible.

You can follow McDonald's lead and serve the sauce with crispy chicken, or use it as a BBQ sauce for grilled meats. But that's not the only way you can enjoy it, because this sauce goes well with everything. It's good slathered on burgers and used as a dipping sauce for fries and fried appetizers like zucchini sticks or cheese balls. It's even delicious on veggie dishes like coleslaw. Store the sauce in the fridge for 2 weeks, if it lasts that long.