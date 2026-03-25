This Is By Far The Best Fried Fish Basket You Can Get At A Chain Restaurant

One thing I really appreciate about Captain D's fried fish basket is the choices. I can have the battered fish plain (my personal preference) or add one of three sauces: parmesan garlic, sweet chili, or Nashville hot, a spicy sauce..

As I mentioned earlier, two-piece fried fish deal comes with hush puppies and a choice of one side. If you want to be decadent and go with an all-fried theme, you can order french fries, fried okra, or extra hush puppies. If you're feeling more veggie-forward, choose from steamed broccoli, green beans, or my personal favorite, cole slaw. If you're craving carbs, there's rice or mac & cheese. While some people consider it an item to avoid at Captain D's, multiple Redditors rank it among the best options on the menu. I haven't tried it (although now I'm intrigued), so it may just come down to personal preference.

Next, choose up to three sauces to be served on the side. At my local store, I can pick from classics, like tartar, cocktail, ranch, and honey mustard, as well as D's Dipping Sauce and Nashville Hot Sauce. If you're lucky enough to live in an area with the sweet and sour sauce (a delicious but unusual mix that Reddit users have speculated is mostly pineapple and horseradish), definitely give it a try. Your final step is choosing a condiment, like classic malt vinegar, ketchup, or hot sauce. For a delicious, affordable fish basket that you can customize to your tastes, don't miss Captain D's two-piece fried fish deal.