Make Bread Last Longer By Storing It With This Vegetable

There are few more frustrating kitchen moments than going to grab ingredients for toast or a sandwich and realizing your bread has gone stale or worse, developed mold. Although your loaf will inevitably drift toward these unpleasant fates, the particulars of how you store it can make a huge difference. What not everyone may know is that adding an often-ignored vegetable to your storage routine can help keep your bread fresher for longer: namely celery.

There are two parts to this trick that make it worth trying. The first takes advantage of the fact that the vegetable contains a lot of water. When you place a stick of celery in the bread bin, it will emit moisture over time. This keeps the loaf from becoming hard and stale.

The second part involves a bit more knowledge of biology and plant characteristics. Per a study published in the journal Food Control, certain scientifically tested chemical compounds present in celery have antimicrobial and antifungal properties. Food experts believe the presence of these compounds in an enclosed space (such as a bread bin or bag) can inhibit the growth of unpleasant microscopic invaders, helping extend the life of your loaf.