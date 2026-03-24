How To Prepare Prime Rib That's Extra Flavorful

A well-executed prime rib should be tender, juicy, and flavorful. This cut of meat is sourced from the loin of cows, which explains its gorgeous texture and marbling since these muscles get less activity than other parts of the animal. The intramuscular fat plays a key part in giving the roast flavor as it melts while cooking, and because of this many home chefs believe that prime rib should be seasoned with just salt and pepper. But hear us out: Creating a spice rub for the beef will really turn up the dial on the tastiness and allow you to play around with different flavor profiles.

Dry rubs are essentially just a blend of spices and herbs, but these seasonings are slathered onto the meat before it cooks. This process is different than soaking your meat cut in a marinade, which would instead use seasoned liquids to boost the flavor and tenderness. While recipes are endlessly adaptable, rubs often feature salt, sugar, onion, and garlic. This ingredient combo contributes to a mouthwatering texture by holding in moisture and tenderizing the meat while also creating a tasty crust on the surface. In fact, rubs are superior to marinades in that respect, as excess moisture on the surface of food will get in the way of a crispy texture.