Real food. It's a buzzword that everyone seems to be using, but what does it actually mean? It's as much a movement towards natural, whole foods as it is away from vanilla cupcake-flavored Goldfish graham crackers or Cheetos flavored like barbecue Lay's potato chips. Health-conscious shoppers are browsing grocery aisles for less processed choices, and a high-profile example that's exploded in popularity in recent years is raw milk. Although you can't buy raw milk everywhere, its allure as a farm-to-table product carries influence, with special interest being paid to its perceived health benefits for kids.

Raw milk is cow (or sheep or goat) milk that isn't pasteurized. It gained notoriety after Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Secretary of Health and Human Services, advocated for it as a health food. Here's the problem: Raw milk hasn't been proven safe to drink, nor is it definitively healthier than pasteurized milk. Studies that tout the immune-boosting properties of raw milk are widely misused, especially regarding children.

Despite what Kennedy believes, the FDA still calls raw milk dangerous. Since raw milk hasn't been heated to a high enough temperature to kill bacteria, it's more likely to contain pathogens such as Brucella, E. coli, Listeria, and Salmonella, which could lead to gastrointestinal illness, organ damage, or even death. Consumption of those pathogens is particularly dangerous for individuals under five years old or over 65 , but the FDA and CDC both advise against drinking raw milk at any age.