6 Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Brands Ranked

A 6-ounce, 8-serving jar of Doich sells for $7.99. That's a lot for a small amount of dough, though the brand does offer deals when you buy in quantities of four, six, or eight. In comparison, the second-most-expensive option on the list is 6 ounces for $2.50 less.

Price aside, Doich is unique in that it's gluten-free and plant-based. That means the main ingredient isn't flour, but gluten-free quick oats, followed by a proprietary gluten-free flour blend that includes rice flour and multiple types of starch. The list continues from there to include pea protein, flaxseed meal, chia seeds, and more. None of the ingredients is anything to complain about, but it's a lot for something as seemingly simple as cookie dough. The complex ingredients list screams, "This is the healthy option!" and so does the taste.

If you don't love oatmeal cookie dough, unfortunately, Doich is not for you. The edible cookie dough is on the drier side of the ones I tried, so you'll need a sturdy spoon to scoop it out of the jar. The chocolate chips are hidden by everything else, which makes this taste more like an oatmeal cookie dough than a chocolate chip one. I tried two other Doich flavors, What The Fudge!? and Basic B#tch, and found the Basic flavor to be easily the best. There are better gluten- and dairy-free options out there, though. And one is the next dough on this list.