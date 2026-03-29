The Nigella Lawson Scandal That Shocked Fans
British cookbook author and former Food Network star Nigella Lawson enjoys a loyal fanbase both in the U.K. and in the U.S. One of the untold truths about Lawson and her decades-long career involves a 2013 lawsuit and subsequent scandal that rocked her world and threatened her image — causing national media to speculate whether her popularity in America might be thwarted before it took off. About a month before Season 2 of Lawson's show "The Taste" was scheduled to air on ABC, lawyers alleged in court that she used cocaine on a daily basis during a rough point in her marriage to ex-husband Charles Saatchi. The accusation occurred as Lawson prepared to testify against two former employees whom Saatchi had sued for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the former couple. Lawson called the trial's abrupt turn a smear campaign against her.
Ultimately, Lawson admitted to using drugs during two difficult periods in her life. In 1999, she and her first husband self-medicated with cocaine after they learned of his terminal cancer diagnosis. The second time was over 10 years later, when she claimed that her second husband, Saatchi, subjected her to abuse. These tragic details about Lawson did not sway the court's ruling in her favor. After her former employees were acquitted, Lawson said she was discouraged but not surprised, adding, "To have not only your private life, but distortions of your private life put on display is mortifying" (via ABC News).
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Fans and networks supported Nigella Lawson and she remained successful
Many of Nigella Lawson's fans quickly jumped to her defense following her court testimony. In November 2013, the hashtag #TeamNigella was trending on X (then Twitter), thanks in part to Lawson's 470,000 followers. "I love her," read one comment beneath a report about the trial on the Global News YouTube channel. "We all have baggage of some description because we all have to face personal challenges."
A group of Redditors at r/unitedkingdom went back and forth about the scandal, with most supporting Lawson and condemning her former husband, Charles Saatchi's aggressive actions toward her. One user said Lawson's confession was hard to believe, and suggested she might have downplayed the severity of her drug use. Another retorted, saying, "Trial by media yet again — and she isn't even the one on trial here."
Lawson's food industry colleagues and networks also showed continued support. ABC moved ahead with the second season of "The Taste," which Lawson co-hosted with Ludo Lefebvre and Anthony Bourdain. Lawson went on to publish several more cookbooks and make regular television appearances. In January 2026, it was announced that Lawson had signed on as a judge for the upcoming standard season of "The Great British Bake Off," after Michelin-starred judge Prue Leith decided to step down. It takes a lot of character to survive a personal scandal of such proportions, and it appears Lawson did just that.