The Nigella Lawson Scandal That Shocked Fans

British cookbook author and former Food Network star Nigella Lawson enjoys a loyal fanbase both in the U.K. and in the U.S. One of the untold truths about Lawson and her decades-long career involves a 2013 lawsuit and subsequent scandal that rocked her world and threatened her image — causing national media to speculate whether her popularity in America might be thwarted before it took off. About a month before Season 2 of Lawson's show "The Taste" was scheduled to air on ABC, lawyers alleged in court that she used cocaine on a daily basis during a rough point in her marriage to ex-husband Charles Saatchi. The accusation occurred as Lawson prepared to testify against two former employees whom Saatchi had sued for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the former couple. Lawson called the trial's abrupt turn a smear campaign against her.

Ultimately, Lawson admitted to using drugs during two difficult periods in her life. In 1999, she and her first husband self-medicated with cocaine after they learned of his terminal cancer diagnosis. The second time was over 10 years later, when she claimed that her second husband, Saatchi, subjected her to abuse. These tragic details about Lawson did not sway the court's ruling in her favor. After her former employees were acquitted, Lawson said she was discouraged but not surprised, adding, "To have not only your private life, but distortions of your private life put on display is mortifying" (via ABC News).

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).