Alex Guarnaschelli's Go-To Method For Soft, Airy Pancakes
Any fan of Alex Guarnaschelli would assume she knows how to make a great batch of pancakes. After all, she is an incredible professional chef, cookbook author, restaurateur, and Food Network television show host who is known for her comforting recipes. She recently partnered with Nutella and created a unique pancake recipe in which the hotcakes are light, airy, and appear to be practically inflated. To create such voluminous cakes, Guarnaschelli's secret is to treat the eggs in your pancake recipe a little differently than you might be used to. She told Food & Wine, "This recipe has whipped egg whites folded in. So you separate the yolks and the whites, and you put the yolks into the batter, and then you whip the whites and fold them in."
This method creates an airy pancake batter that results in gorgeous, tall flapjacks that resemble souffles. The science behind this is fairly basic: When you incorporate air into egg whites, the proteins change shape, resulting in millions of tiny bubbles that give them their characteristically fluffy texture. Folding whipped whites into pancake batter lends it a lighter, more delicate texture that holds its shape better in the pan. To make her pancakes further picture-perfect, Guarnaschelli pours her batter into round molds so the puffy cakes come out perfectly circular, adding to the appetizing appearance.
The versatility of the whipped egg white method
When Alex Guarnaschelli shared her tip about incorporating whipped egg whites into pancake batter, it was in reference to a specific pancake recipe of hers: Nutella cornmeal and fresh raspberry pancakes. Besides the unique addition of foamy egg whites, these were made with cornmeal and plenty of browned butter, both of which impart a nutty, nuanced flavor to pancakes. They're topped with nutty, chocolatey Nutella and tart raspberries, but you could also use blueberries, strawberries or blackberries which would yield equally delicious results.
This wasn't the first time Guarnaschelli experimented with whipped egg whites in her pancakes. She has a recipe for fluffy pancakes Suzette style which also makes sky-high cakes, but in this case they are flavored with orange zest, juice, and liqueur. These are inspired by crepes Suzette, an insanely delicious dessert you need to try before you die. Perhaps the best part about using whipped egg whites for pancakes is that you can use the method for any pancake recipe, like giant Oreo stacked pancakes, and even boxed mixes. Anywhere the recipe calls for eggs, simply add in the egg yolk first, then fold in the whipped white at the end. Guarnaschelli recommends letting the batter rest for a bit before you pour it in your skillet for optimal results.