Alex Guarnaschelli's Go-To Method For Soft, Airy Pancakes

Any fan of Alex Guarnaschelli would assume she knows how to make a great batch of pancakes. After all, she is an incredible professional chef, cookbook author, restaurateur, and Food Network television show host who is known for her comforting recipes. She recently partnered with Nutella and created a unique pancake recipe in which the hotcakes are light, airy, and appear to be practically inflated. To create such voluminous cakes, Guarnaschelli's secret is to treat the eggs in your pancake recipe a little differently than you might be used to. She told Food & Wine, "This recipe has whipped egg whites folded in. So you separate the yolks and the whites, and you put the yolks into the batter, and then you whip the whites and fold them in."

This method creates an airy pancake batter that results in gorgeous, tall flapjacks that resemble souffles. The science behind this is fairly basic: When you incorporate air into egg whites, the proteins change shape, resulting in millions of tiny bubbles that give them their characteristically fluffy texture. Folding whipped whites into pancake batter lends it a lighter, more delicate texture that holds its shape better in the pan. To make her pancakes further picture-perfect, Guarnaschelli pours her batter into round molds so the puffy cakes come out perfectly circular, adding to the appetizing appearance.