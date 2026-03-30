The Raising Cane's Item That One Of The Chain's CEOs Won't Eat

Raising Cane's customers responded to CEO Todd Graves' interview with varied responses. Some applauded him for his honesty, appreciating that he included coleslaw on the menu even though he doesn't enjoy it. Others agreed with him, saying they also skip the coleslaw. "I'm so happy you can trade out coleslaw. Otherwise it would go directly in the [trash Emoji]," wrote one Instagram user.

Some expressed desire for a different accompaniment in coleslaw's place ("should be pickles instead of slaw," wrote one Instagram user; "potato salad would be way better," another chimed), while others unabashedly shared their adoration for the side. "I go double slaw," admitted one. "Coleslaw best side with any fried chicken. I said what I said," said another. Some even substitute the fries and toast for a triple-dose of slaw.

In case you've never had it, Raising Cane's coleslaw is "crisp, creamy, and freshly prepared," according to the website. While its specific ingredients aren't disclosed, it appears to be green and red cabbage and shredded carrots in a mayonnaise-based dressing (Raising Cane's shares that the slaw contains egg, which all but confirms the mayo). It's zingy, refreshing, and a touch sweet, like most Southern-style coleslaws. It's a breeze to make at home too, in case you're interested in trying our traditional coleslaw recipe. Prepare some before you hit the drive-thru, and you'll have slaw for a crowd ready to serve when you return.