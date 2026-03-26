Visiting LA? These Are 4 Gems To Try, According To Alison Brie - Exclusive

If you're going to Los Angeles intending to explore one of the nation's most diverse and exciting food capitals, good luck. Within the nearly 600 neighborhoods that make up the city, you can find everything from food trucks to Michelin-starred establishments and practically every cuisine on the planet. Narrowing down exactly where you want to eat and drink in LA can feel like collecting sources for a dissertation.

Our advice? Find a trusted Angeleno and follow their guidance. That's why Mashed spoke to actress and LA local Alison Brie. Known for her roles in series like "Glow" and "Community," Brie is partnering with HelloFresh on Social Supper Club and told us all about her favorite dining spots in the City of Angels.

After playing a restaurant employee in the 2022 dark comedy "Spin Me Round," Brie wouldn't want to own a restaurant — she finds the intensity intimidating. But with that newfound respect, she greatly appreciates dining out in Los Angeles and shared the spots that she and actor-filmmaker husband Dave Franco frequent. The actress told Mashed, "We love Found Oyster Bar, Antico Nuovo, and Saffy's. I don't think they're that hidden." She also highlighted Found Oyster's sister location, Queen's Raw Bar & Grill. Be prepared to make reservations for these spots during your next LA outing.