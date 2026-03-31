The Hands Down Worst Costco Location In The US, According To Reddit
Costco has built a reputation around being consistent. Products may differ slightly between locations, but you can always expect the same massive warehouses, bulk deals, the famous $1.50 hot dogs, and a shopping experience that's surprisingly efficient given the crowds. But unfortunately, not every location lives up to that last standard. If you are curious which Costco locations are the worst in the country, one store comes up constantly: The Costco in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. One Reddit user called it out bluntly on an r/Reddit subreddit, stating: "If you ever want to experience all stages of hell. May I recommend the Costco in Sunset Park Brooklyn. That one alone made me appreciate all other Costco's."
Most Costcos are relatively suburban and provide generous parking lots and easy access, but this one is squeezed into a dense, urban environment. The Brooklyn Costco is notorious for its congestion, and its parking lot and interior are simply not spacious enough to accommodate this location's high traffic. It is considered to be the busiest Costco on the East Coast — a good thing for Costco, but a bad thing for customers. Show up here any day of the week and expect to find gridlocked parking lots, long checkout lines, blocked aisles, a food court without available seats, and an overall sense of frenzy that makes a quick grocery run feel like you survived something.
The crowds lead to unexpected chaos: In October of 2025, a fight over a shopping cart led to customers getting physically violent with one another. As shocking as this is for Costco, customers who shop there are used to the aggressive behavior, as one reported on an r/Costco subreddit, "Sometimes it's like Hungry Games the way people come at you with their carts."
How to manage the Brooklyn Costco — or what to do instead
The parking situation is a major pain point, with tight spaces and heavy traffic. As a Reddit user describes it in an r/Brooklyn subreddit: "Going to the store in Sunset Park is bloodsport. I was in an escalator stampede one time. I've seen several people getting arrested there, at different times. The parking lot is just a hellhole with no available parking." Their recommendation is to instead opt for home delivery through Instacart. If you prefer picking out your own groceries, another solution is not to drive here and instead walk or opt for public transportation (the N/R train is nearby), although this will limit how much you can actually buy. Uber is another option that does allow for bigger hauls.
Peak hours can be horrendous, with a customer on an r/Brooklyn subreddit stating, "I have never been to war but I imagine being on the front line is very similar to Saturday at Brooklyn Costco. I have never been to anything like it." Avoid the shopping there after-work hours or the weekend, and instead try Monday and Tuesday; sometimes the best time to shop at Costco is an hour before closing.
Fortunately, not all nearby Costcos share this reputation. Customers report that locations in places like Staten Island or even nearby New Jersey tend to offer a more relaxed experience and are worth the drive. Many of the customers on the previously mentioned subreddits also cite BJ's, another wholesale club, as offering a better experience with all the same benefits as Costco.