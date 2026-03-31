The Hands Down Worst Costco Location In The US, According To Reddit

Costco has built a reputation around being consistent. Products may differ slightly between locations, but you can always expect the same massive warehouses, bulk deals, the famous $1.50 hot dogs, and a shopping experience that's surprisingly efficient given the crowds. But unfortunately, not every location lives up to that last standard. If you are curious which Costco locations are the worst in the country, one store comes up constantly: The Costco in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. One Reddit user called it out bluntly on an r/Reddit subreddit, stating: "If you ever want to experience all stages of hell. May I recommend the Costco in Sunset Park Brooklyn. That one alone made me appreciate all other Costco's."

Most Costcos are relatively suburban and provide generous parking lots and easy access, but this one is squeezed into a dense, urban environment. The Brooklyn Costco is notorious for its congestion, and its parking lot and interior are simply not spacious enough to accommodate this location's high traffic. It is considered to be the busiest Costco on the East Coast — a good thing for Costco, but a bad thing for customers. Show up here any day of the week and expect to find gridlocked parking lots, long checkout lines, blocked aisles, a food court without available seats, and an overall sense of frenzy that makes a quick grocery run feel like you survived something.

The crowds lead to unexpected chaos: In October of 2025, a fight over a shopping cart led to customers getting physically violent with one another. As shocking as this is for Costco, customers who shop there are used to the aggressive behavior, as one reported on an r/Costco subreddit, "Sometimes it's like Hungry Games the way people come at you with their carts."