11 Costco Locations With The Worst Customer Reviews

Costco: A land of opportunity where dreams come true. With incredible bulk discount deals on everything from tire irons to baby socks — not to mention foods that taste better than your homemade favorites – Costco seems to have everything for everyone. Even Julia Child loved eating at the Costco food court.

However, with over 900 locations worldwide, it's fair to say that not all Costcos are built the same. This is quite literal: While some locations are expansive, roomy treasure vaults with easy-to-navigate and spacious parking lots, other Costcos ... aren't. In fact, there are several truly unique Costcos out there with architectural quirks and bizarre traffic patterns that leave some frustrated patrons scratching their heads. Add in the fact that some of the worst-designed locations are also the busiest, and you have a recipe for disaster — which isn't a Costco recipe you want in your recipe book.

So which locations should you avoid at all costs, even with a deep Costco membership discount? Here's a look at some Costcos that serve up aggravation in bulk.