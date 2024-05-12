10 Pork Shoulder Recipes To Add To Your Dinner Rotation

In a human, the shoulder sits atop the arm, but pigs don't have arms so pork shoulder is actually the bit that comes just above the front leg. That means that these muscles get quite a workout whenever the pig goes trotting around snuffling for truffles or conducting whatever other porcine business it has to attend to. Pork shoulder may not be as tender as less-exercised cuts such as the aptly-named tenderloin, but it can be just as delicious when cooked the right way, which is usually low and slow.

The main reason you might want to cook pork shoulder, however, is that it tends to be pretty economical, which is not to be sneezed at in these days of ever-rising food prices. Pork shoulder does tend to come in a generously sized package, it's true, but even solo diners will find plenty to like in our collection of recipes. Some require just a small portion of pork, while in other cases, either the entire dish or at least the porky part can be frozen in single-serving portions to reheat whenever you're in the mood to eat high on the hog.