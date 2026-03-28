Why Rachael Ray Prefers Living In Italy Vs The US

You may feel like you haven't seen former Food Network personality Rachael Ray in the public eye lately. You're right, and it's likely because she's been living her best life in Italy. She and her husband of 20 years, John Cusimano, split their time between a cozy cabin on Lake Luzerne in the Adirondacks and a villa in Tuscany. But as a born-and-bred New Yorker from Glens Falls with upstate roots, why does Ray prefer European life to the U.S.?

In an interview with Us Weekly, Ray revealed why she prefers Italy. "It's quiet. The dog is much happier. She hates New York City. Bella is not a New Yorker at all. So, for the dog's sake, I spend as much time [in Italy] as I can," Ray explained. "She has a swimming pool and 66 hectares to run around on, and everything is very quiet, and the air is very fresh, and we have huge gardens and a vineyard and olive trees, and I just prefer that life."

Similarly, she waxed poetic about her Tuscan lifestyle in an interview with Appetito, crediting its laidback, communal feel. "People take care of each other in Italy, and everyone is calm," she explained. "Things don't open on time. Reservations change. You could be a little early, or you could be a little late. Nobody cares. Everything is: This is our plan, but if the plan isn't perfect, it's going to be fine."