Why Rachael Ray Prefers Living In Italy Vs The US
You may feel like you haven't seen former Food Network personality Rachael Ray in the public eye lately. You're right, and it's likely because she's been living her best life in Italy. She and her husband of 20 years, John Cusimano, split their time between a cozy cabin on Lake Luzerne in the Adirondacks and a villa in Tuscany. But as a born-and-bred New Yorker from Glens Falls with upstate roots, why does Ray prefer European life to the U.S.?
In an interview with Us Weekly, Ray revealed why she prefers Italy. "It's quiet. The dog is much happier. She hates New York City. Bella is not a New Yorker at all. So, for the dog's sake, I spend as much time [in Italy] as I can," Ray explained. "She has a swimming pool and 66 hectares to run around on, and everything is very quiet, and the air is very fresh, and we have huge gardens and a vineyard and olive trees, and I just prefer that life."
Similarly, she waxed poetic about her Tuscan lifestyle in an interview with Appetito, crediting its laidback, communal feel. "People take care of each other in Italy, and everyone is calm," she explained. "Things don't open on time. Reservations change. You could be a little early, or you could be a little late. Nobody cares. Everything is: This is our plan, but if the plan isn't perfect, it's going to be fine."
Given Rachael Ray's upbringing and food preferences, her move from the US to Italy feels natural
Rachael Ray announced the purchase of her Tuscan villa in 2021. It had to be remodeled, as it was hundreds of years old and didn't have plumbing, electricity, or running water. But considering she called the venture her "life's goal" (via People), and the one thing Ray hates about fame is all the glitz and public scrutiny, the work and move for a quieter life were well worth it.
It's no wonder she chose Tuscany. She's loved wine all her life, her favorites being Tuscan-made Rosso di Montalcino and Brunello. She and her husband served it at their wedding, which took place in a Tuscan castle, and her property even has grape vines to produce those varieties. Also, when you consider what Ray really eats in a day — a lot of pasta, tomatoes, tinned fish, and Italian cheese, namely Parmigiano Reggiano — Italy is a no-brainer. When she doesn't feel like cooking, she likely lives close enough to dine at her favorite restaurant in Tuscany, Boccon DiVino.
Ray feels at home in Italy because she grew up with major Italian influence. She's Sicilian on her mother's side and spent a lot of time with her Italian-born grandfather, Emmanuelle, as a child. He's the relative who inspired Ray's love of Italian food, which began in her early years. She credits him and her mom with teaching her to cook.