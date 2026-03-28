Customers Think This Fast Food Favorite, Famous For Its Chicken, Is Overpriced

It's no secret that fast food has become more expensive than it used to be. Customers have likely observed that McDonald's prices have skyrocketed over the years and that dollar menus are disappearing across the country. People are also taking notice of another big-name fast food chain's rising prices: Chick-Fil-A.

Known for its iconic no-beef menu that includes breaded chicken nuggets and sandwiches made with high-quality chicken breast, Chick-Fil-A has held steady as the third top-grossing quick service chain in the U.S. for the past several years (behind McDonald's and Starbucks). However, despite its seemingly unwavering popularity, customers on Reddit are expressing frustration over its high prices.

In the thread, "Chick-Fil-A is so overpriced" in the Chick-Fil-A subreddit, the original post states, "Price for a regular chicken sandwich (no meal) is $6.95 in WA. The size of the chicken has also probably decreased 50% compared to 4 years ago. Absolutely insane, likely last time I eat here."

Other Redditors agree that the chicken chain has become expensive and fast food prices in general are over-inflated. An individual expressed, "My fiancée and I went there the other night and each got 12-piece chicken nugget meals. It costed us $28! That's $14 per meal! They underfilled each of our fries and the nuggets seem to have gotten a lot smaller too, we were both still hungry afterwards."