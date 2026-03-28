Customers Think This Fast Food Favorite, Famous For Its Chicken, Is Overpriced
It's no secret that fast food has become more expensive than it used to be. Customers have likely observed that McDonald's prices have skyrocketed over the years and that dollar menus are disappearing across the country. People are also taking notice of another big-name fast food chain's rising prices: Chick-Fil-A.
Known for its iconic no-beef menu that includes breaded chicken nuggets and sandwiches made with high-quality chicken breast, Chick-Fil-A has held steady as the third top-grossing quick service chain in the U.S. for the past several years (behind McDonald's and Starbucks). However, despite its seemingly unwavering popularity, customers on Reddit are expressing frustration over its high prices.
In the thread, "Chick-Fil-A is so overpriced" in the Chick-Fil-A subreddit, the original post states, "Price for a regular chicken sandwich (no meal) is $6.95 in WA. The size of the chicken has also probably decreased 50% compared to 4 years ago. Absolutely insane, likely last time I eat here."
Other Redditors agree that the chicken chain has become expensive and fast food prices in general are over-inflated. An individual expressed, "My fiancée and I went there the other night and each got 12-piece chicken nugget meals. It costed us $28! That's $14 per meal! They underfilled each of our fries and the nuggets seem to have gotten a lot smaller too, we were both still hungry afterwards."
Fast food inflation at Chick-fil-A
Another Reddit thread, "Chick-Fil-A lunch for 2. $32," has over 1,000 comments from people expressing a range of opinions about inflation, corporate greed, and avoiding fast food altogether. One person shared, "Try going with your kids who love it. Six of us and we are lucky to get out under $70," while several others shared the candid advice to simply not buy it if you can't afford it.
Inflation, the increasing cost of ingredients (particularly due to the COVD-19 pandemic), and the rising cost of labor are all contributing factors to the uptick in fast food prices. However, Chick-Fil-A's sales have not decreased, demonstrating a commitment to the brand that is crucial for business success during price hikes.
According to CNET, from 2021 to 2022, Chick-Fil-A and Wendy's had the biggest inflation increase, with the average cost of Chick-Fil-A menu items reaching $4.65. Compare that to 2026, when the average price of the chicken chain's menu is now $7.13, according to Pricelisto. From the end of 2019 to mid-2024, the eight-piece Chick-Fil-A chicken nuggets increased from $3.05 to $5.99, a 96-percent increase(prices vary per location).
Considering the 12-piece Chick-Fil-A nuggets combo (with a drink and fries) costs a whopping average of $15.69 in 2026, it's understandable that customers may want to look for cheaper options for chicken. To save money, consider buying Costco's chicken nuggets that people compare to Chick-Fil-A's for around $15 for a 4-pound bag.