Why Potato Chips Are So Expensive

We all love to snack on some potato chips once in a while. From the globally known favorites to the regional hidden gems, chips are delicious, come in so many flavors, and are so afforda— wait, they cost how much?! According to the Bureau of Labor, the average 16-ounce bag of chips costs $6.82, up from $4.44 at the beginning of 2016. That's a rate quicker than inflation for something that's not exactly a luxury item. So why are potato chips getting so expensive? Besides inflation, the rising cost of transportation along with climate change is leading to pricier potatoes.

Pennsylvania is the "Snack Food Capital of the World", and has more potato chip factories than any other state (via The Allegheny Front). The problem? Pennsylvania doesn't grow as many raw potatoes as other places, so they have to be shipped from elsewhere like Wisconsin, Michigan, or Idaho. Around one third of the cost of potatoes is just transporting the taters around, and with the price of fuel not looking like it'll come down any time soon, that cost is going to be reflected in your bag of Lay's.