12 Regional Brands Of Potato Chips We Wish Were Nationwide

There's an old adage that says you should never discuss politics or religion in polite company, as those topics are apt to start arguments. But if you really want to see sparks fly, try asking people possibly the most divisive question of all: what's the best potato chip brand?

Potato chips have a long and strange history, with hundreds of national, regional, and local brands cropping up and disappearing over the past century or more. And while the Frito-Lay brand Ruffles may be the most popular potato chip brand in the U.S., there is far from a consensus. All across America, potato chip fans are fervently devoted to delicious, strange, and interesting brands and flavors that people in neighboring states — and possibly even neighboring towns — simply don't have access to.

Which is a real shame. While some regional potato chip favorites like Cape Cod or Kettle have grown to become national brands in recent years, many local favorites still have limited distribution. Short of taking a road trip to find the best snacks, or lucking into an (often overpriced) online trove, these regional potato chip brands are almost the stuff of legend, like edible cryptids. Which is rarer, the Mothman, or Mister Bee's Mothman potato chips? One wonders.

With that in mind, we've compiled this list of the top regional brands of potato chips we wish were national. But read quickly. Because, like Bigfoot, these kinds of brands are disappearing every day — and may soon be impossible to find.