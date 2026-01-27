12 Regional Brands Of Potato Chips We Wish Were Nationwide
There's an old adage that says you should never discuss politics or religion in polite company, as those topics are apt to start arguments. But if you really want to see sparks fly, try asking people possibly the most divisive question of all: what's the best potato chip brand?
Potato chips have a long and strange history, with hundreds of national, regional, and local brands cropping up and disappearing over the past century or more. And while the Frito-Lay brand Ruffles may be the most popular potato chip brand in the U.S., there is far from a consensus. All across America, potato chip fans are fervently devoted to delicious, strange, and interesting brands and flavors that people in neighboring states — and possibly even neighboring towns — simply don't have access to.
Which is a real shame. While some regional potato chip favorites like Cape Cod or Kettle have grown to become national brands in recent years, many local favorites still have limited distribution. Short of taking a road trip to find the best snacks, or lucking into an (often overpriced) online trove, these regional potato chip brands are almost the stuff of legend, like edible cryptids. Which is rarer, the Mothman, or Mister Bee's Mothman potato chips? One wonders.
With that in mind, we've compiled this list of the top regional brands of potato chips we wish were national. But read quickly. Because, like Bigfoot, these kinds of brands are disappearing every day — and may soon be impossible to find.
1. Mister Bee (West Virginia)
Deep in the Appalachian mountains, lost among the trees and misty mountain tops, lurks a legend only whispered about. No, we're not talking about the Mothman. We're talking about the iconic Mothman potato chips from Mister Bee.
Yes, the Mothman Style Mysterious Spice Blend Flavored Potato Chips from Mister Bee have almost taken on their own kind of lore. According to the company itself, Mister Bee was walloped over the head by the Mothman while tending his potato crop, and awoke with a supernatural vision of a new potato chip flavor. While that story hasn't really been thoroughly fact-checked, one fact is that fans love the Mothman chips — when they can manage to find them. "The mothman chips are ... fantastic. They're like a sweet BBQ with a little bit of heat at the end," one devotee wrote on Reddit. "The new ownership group has embraced their Appalachia roots and is cranking out some bangers."
The new ownership refers to a pair of new owners, Mary Anne Ketelsen and Kevin Holden, who bought into the company in 2015 and 2023 respectively. But Mister Bee has a long and proud history of making tasty chips that dates back to 1951 – 15 years before the first Mothman sighting. Who can say what legends will come next?
2. Utz (Pennsylvania)
Hanover, Pennsylvania is known as the snack capital of the world. The small town is famously home to Snyder's of Hanover, makers of some of the most perfect pretzel treats around. But it's also home to another legendary snack brand: Utz. Founded in 1921 by Bill and Salie Utz, Utz has grown over the last century to become one of the most beloved potato chip brands in the country — even though it isn't actually available across the whole country.
At least, not quite yet. In recent years, Utz has been expanding its reach. That means more distribution options across the nation for its own signature brand of chip. But it also means expanding its portfolio by buying up other, smaller regional potato chip brands. In fact, many of the best-loved regional potato chip brands, including famous names like Vitner's (Illinois), Golden Flake (Alabama), Dirty Potato Chips (Tennessee), and Boulder Canyon (Colorado) are actually owned by Utz now. Thanks in part to these acquisitions, in 2025 Utz as a company ranked fifth in sales among all potato chip companies.
Still, it's the Utz brand itself that remains a favorite across the South and the mid-Atlantic region. "Is Utz really the best chip brand? How can they not be?" wrote one devotee on Reddit. "They have the best crispness, the best selection of flavors, and I can find them almost anywhere."
3. Sterzing's Potato Chips (Iowa)
The folks at Sterzing's Potato Chips aren't shy about hyping up their chips, with a slogan that reads, "Quite Possibly The World's Best Potato Chip!" And who can blame them? Founded back in the 1930s, Sterzing's Potato Chips in Burlington, Iowa, has carved out a unique spot in the chip world by staying true to its roots. Forget about all these new-fangled "healthy" options: Sterzing's Potato Chips are cooked in 100% beef tallow in small batches for a unique taste and mouthfeel that can only be experienced and not described.
Not that people haven't tried. One Redditor wrote that Sterzing's Potato Chips "taste like they are fried in donut grease." So what's the best way to enjoy the unique Sterzing's experience? Locals have a tradition of putting bags of Sterzing's Potato Chips in the freezer before eating them. Frozen donut grease potato chips? Iowa, stop hiding your light under a bushel and share these with the rest of America.
4. Tri-Sum and Wachusett (Massachusetts)
If you want to try some potato chips the way they used to be made way back in the day, you'll need to head to the Twin Cities. No, not the ones in Minnesota. The other, smaller Twin Cities: Leominster and Fitchburg, Massachusetts. There you'll find not one, but two of the oldest potato chip companies in the country, emerging from rival towns and together outlasting dozens of competing brands to survive for decades.
Founded in 1908 by J.P. Duchesneau, the Leominster Potato Chips Company changed its name to Tri-Sum in the 1930s. That decade, another potato chip company was founded in the nearby town of Clinton: the Wachusett Potato Chip Company. In 1947, it moved to Fitchburg, just a few scant miles from the Tri-Sum home base; the two companies proceeded to duke it out for the hearts of local potato chip lovers for the rest of the century. Wachusett fans swear by its flavors, especially Sour Cream and Onion, while a Tri-Sum fan notes the brand's historic use of lard for frying.
Times have changed, though. Wachusett was bought by Utz, which sold the Fitchburg factory in 2024, while Tri-Sum moved production to Ohio. Still, Tri-Sum remains based in Leominster, still owned and run by the fifth generation of the Duchesneau family. And both Wachusett and Tri-Sum chips can still be found on shelves in central New England, giving locals an authentic taste of the way life used to be, one potato chip at a time.
5. Zapp's (Louisiana)
Head on down to the Louisiana Gulf Coast and you'll find a rare consensus: most people agree that Zapp's is the best brand of potato chip. The only disagreement is which of Zapp's unique Cajun flavors is the best. "The only correct answer is: VooDoo and VooDoo Heat. All else fall by the wayside, and I have tried them all," wrote one fan on Reddit. Another Zapp's devotee countered, "Maaaaan don't sleep on the Spicy Dill Cajun Gator-Tators."
Zapp's tastes like a true Louisiana original, so it may be a little ironic to learn the truth of Zapp's Potato Chips: it was founded by a Texan. After moving to Louisiana in the 1980s, former oilman Ron Zappe decided to embark on a new career using a very different kind of oil: kettle chips fried in peanut oil. Add in some unique seasoning and catchy marketing, and Zapp's was born.
Like many regional favorites, Zapp's was ultimately purchased by Utz in 2011, just a year after Zappe passed away. Those iconic flavors remain the same, though — and will no doubt be fueling arguments for years to come.
6. Grippo's (Ohio)
In Cincinnati, Ohio, the name Grippo's is synonymous with snacks. Founded way back in 1919 by Angelo Grippo, the company made everything from ice cream cones to pretzels before debuting its signature line of potato chips in 1959. Fast forward more than a century, and today Grippo's is still a family run operation, with fourth-generation Grippo descendant Teri Baker acting as CEO.
Above and beyond the family feel, Grippo's is also known for its mouthwatering flavors, which according to fans can be possibly too amazing. "Bro, that sweet onion is ... delicious," wrote one Redditor. "And the salt and vinegar is the most potent ... I've ever had, I had to undergo cheek replacement surgery last time I ate a bag."
Just about the only local Ohio potato chip company with a history as long and a fanbase as devoted as Grippo's is Ballreich. But there's no need to argue over which is better: in 2023, Grippo's purchased Ballreich Snack Foods, bringing both beloved brands under one umbrella. Here's to another century of great flavor.
7. Humpty Dumpty (Maine)
Everyone knows the nursery rhyme about Humpty Dumpty sitting on the wall, and having a great fall. But the codicil to this tale that you may not know is that all the king's horses and all the king's men couldn't put Humpty Dumpty together again because the pieces were so delicious they ate them all.
Okay, maybe we're mixing that up, but anyone from Maine will tell you that this scenario is all too plausible. Founded in Scarborough in 1947, the Humpty Dumpty Potato Chip Company became the iconic potato chip brand in the state thanks to delicious and sometimes offbeat flavors like Sour Cream and Clam. And though the company was bought by the chip firm Old Dutch in 2000, Humpty Dumpty continues to enthrall devotees with its signature All Dressed chips.
Humpty Dumpty's All Dressed chips are thicker than your average chip, and seasoned with a heady melange of flavors, including ketchup, barbecue, salt and vinegar, and sour cream and onion. In other words, it has all the classic chip flavors together on one chip, like the Avengers of potato chips. Actually, come to think of it, it seems like they managed to put Humpty Dumpty back together again just fine after all.
8. Rusty's Chips (California)
When you think of California foods, you probably think of oranges, avocados, and almond milk. Maybe you even think of the most famous food invented in California, the fortune cookie. And thanks to the state's famously excellent Mexican cuisine, if you think of California chips, you probably think of tortilla chips.
But Rusty's Chips is working hard to change all of that. Started in 1986 by Rusty Vasterling, Rusty's Chips is still based in Huntington Beach, where Vasterling began by hocking chips out of the back of his pickup. The brand has come a long way since then, though: with flavors like Black Pepper considered some of the best chips in the nation, Rusty's has gained a reputation for quality. That comes from the fact that each of these thick potato chips is still hand-cut and made in small batches to ensure every bag is the best it can be.
Though Rusty's Chips is still a SoCal delicacy, these artisanal spuds may be making their way to your corner of the world soon. In 2024, Rusty's was acquired by Cooper Brands; a year later, it posted a new job opening for an executive to help the brand expand nationally. Fingers crossed!
9. Tim's Cascade (Washington)
Founded in 1986 by Tim Kennedy, Tim's Cascade Snacks are a beloved staple of the Seattle, Washington area. Noted for its thick cut and deep flavors — jalapeño is a perennial bestseller — Tim's Cascade carved out a niche by being committed to quality. Using local potatoes that were kettle-cooked and seasoned by hand, Tim's Cascade stood apart from national brands.
Nowadays, Tim's Cascade is owned by Utz. But the commitment to trying new things, especially bold flavor choices, remains. Though Tim's Cascade revealed in 2016 that it had given up on ever perfecting a pizza-flavored potato chip, it continues to try all sorts of wild flavor combinations, both new and old, with its line of "special batch" novelty chips. Smoked Gouda and Parmesan Garlic are two recent efforts, while favorites like Coney Island chips — featuring hot dog and mustard flavors — are occasionally brought out of retirement for special occasions.
It all adds up to a potato chip brand that has forged a lasting bond with the people of Seattle. "Tim's jalapeño and sour cream got me through some dark times," wrote one Redditor. What else are delicious snacks for?
10. Better Made (Michigan)
Walk the streets of Detroit and you'll soon find out from locals that there's just one potato chip company that matters: Better Made. Founded in 1930 by Peter Cipriano and Cross Moceri, Better Made is still a family owned and operated business, with Cipriano's daughter Catherine Gusmano acting as both CEO and Chairman of the Board.
Over the past century, Better Made has outlasted numerous competitors, even buying up several to enhance and grow the brand. But the heart of the operation remains the delicious chips, with flavors ranging from chocolate covered to the company's signature Rainbow chips.
But it's Better Made's barbecue varieties that really get people raving. Hour Detroit magazine ranked every flavor of chip from the company, and the top three were Southern-Style Sweet Heat Barbecue, Red Hot Barbecue, and regular Barbecue. And fans agree. "It has to be an occasional treat for me," wrote one Redditor. "Because if I buy a family size BBQ bag, I will down it in a day like the little piggy my soul yearns to be."
11. Broad Ripple Chip Co. (Indiana) and Denver Chip Co. (Colorado)
Considering potato chips have been around for approximately 200 years, you wouldn't think there was much in the way of innovation going on. But sometimes the best innovation is simply returning to the basics. That's the guiding principle of Broad Ripple Chip Co. in Indiana and its Colorado spinoff, Denver Chip Co.
Founded by Mark McSweeney, Broad Ripple Chip Co. began making chips in 2014, a bold decision given how many established national and regional chip companies were already fighting for customer attention. But Broad Ripple chips caught on, something it attributes to its use of the more flavorful russet potato instead of white potatoes, and to its use of simple ingredients and cooking methods.
This small batch, artisanal approach to making chips has proved to be a hit beyond Indiana, as McSweeney's sons Dylan and Connor launched Denver Chip Co. in Colorado in 2017. About the only complaint people have regarding the chips is that they aren't available everywhere. "Is there anywhere to buy these chips outside of Colorado?" wrote one hungry Redditor. "Apparently nobody ships them either." Fingers crossed this changes soon.
12. Dakota Style (South Dakota)
Quick, what food do you think of when you think of South Dakota? You might say the popular comfort food chislic, which is the state's version of shish kebab. But if you ask South Dakotans, you might get a different answer: Dakota Style potato chips.
Dakota Style is a true grassroots company, almost literally: in 1985, farmers Bob and Betty Campbell were looking for a way to make more money off of their struggling potato farm. So their sons began to make chips from hand-picked potatoes, cooking them in a kettle over an open fire to supplement the farm's income. Within a matter of months, the business had exploded in popularity, becoming a South Dakota staple in the process.
Nowadays, the company has added a number of other flavors, including Jalapeño, Mesquite Bar-B-Q, Honey Mustard, Dill Pickle, and Salt & Vinegar. But it still uses local potatoes, cooked in small batches, just like it has been for the past four decades. If it ain't broke, don't fix it.