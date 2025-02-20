Potato Chips Are Getting More Expensive. Here's Why

While the price of eggs has risen so much in 2025 that some stores (like Trader Joe's and Walmart) have limited purchases, another staple of the American diet has also leapt in cost over the past decade. The average price of a 16-ounce bag of potato chips has shot up from around $4.50 to around $6.50 since 2015, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Inflation is, of course, part of that equation, but The Allegheny Front reports that climate change is also a reason for the spike.

Potato crops are as sensitive to temperatures as any other, notes the outlet, which covers the environment in western Pennsylvania. As the world's largest producer of potato chips, Pennsylvania is the nation's potato chip bag. And an increase of hotter days and nights is suboptimal for tubers.

"If it's a month of high temperatures, [a potato crop will] stop growing and not come back," former Lehigh County Extension director and potato breeder Bob Leiby told The Allegheny Front. Fewer crops then means fewer potatoes to turn into crisps, which creates a market void that allows for the higher prices.