Superior Taste: These Are Hands Down The Best Pre-Sauced Grocery Store Ribs

For many, the ideal ribs are fresh off the smoker after hours of low-and-slow cooking. However, you may not have the time or energy required to craft them from scratch, or even to head out to a barbecue restaurant and pay someone else to do it. That's where those convenient, pre-sauced and pre-cooked ribs sold at the supermarket come in. They offer satisfying meals in just minutes instead of hours, but not every brand has the same taste and value. In Mashed's ranking of pre-sauced grocery store ribs, from worst to best, Curly's baby back pork ribs came out on top. Although the two biggest contenders for the crown were neck-and-neck, Curly's narrowly edged out second-place Kroger St. Louis style pork spareribs on cooking speed and food quality.

The difference in the former was dramatic. Instead of the 80 minutes the Kroger brand takes, Curly's requires just 20-25 minutes in the oven. That shifts the meal from a still somewhat lengthy but hands-off experience to a truly convenient weeknight option. Naturally, faster cooking speeds don't matter unless the dining experience is enjoyable too, and fortunately, Curly's delivers there as well. The tenderness matched the high levels found in fourth-place Burgers' Smokehouse's baby back pork rib, which "practically falls off the bone." Curly's sauce really stood out too, striking the perfect balance of sweetness and acidity often missing from premade barbecue.