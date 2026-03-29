What's The Best-Selling Tequila Brand In The US?

Over the past decade, tequila has been steadily growing in popularity as the spirit of choice in the U.S. In 2022, the Mexican alcohol surpassed whiskey as the second top-selling spirit in the U.S. (vodka remains in the top spot). It probably won't surprise anyone to learn that the tequila brand with the highest sales is one of the most recognizable spirit brands, whether you drink tequila or not: the iconic Jose Cuervo.

The U.S. is the largest importer of tequila by far, accounting for 60 to 67% of the world's tequila sales. The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS) economic report reveals that tequila/mezcal sales in the U.S. were $6.4 billion in 2025 (vodka totaled $7 billion, and whiskey, $5.1 billion). According to The Spirits Business, in 2024, Jose Cuervo was the leading tequila brand, selling 8.9 million cases. The second highest seller was Don Julio at 4.4 million cases.

Jose Cuervo is a long-standing, family and Mexican-owned company, generally credited as the inventors of commercial tequila. Indeed, during the mid-to-late 18th century, Jose Antonio Cuervo was the first licensed tequila producer, while his son, Jose Maria Cuervo, founded the first licensed Mexican distillery. Today, the company produces a range of tequilas including the best-selling and affordable Jose Cuervo Especial, a mixto tequila made with 51% blue agave and 49% sugar cane, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, an entry-level 100% agave tequila, and the Reserva de la Familia, its most premium tier tequila.