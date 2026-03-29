What's The Best-Selling Tequila Brand In The US?
Over the past decade, tequila has been steadily growing in popularity as the spirit of choice in the U.S. In 2022, the Mexican alcohol surpassed whiskey as the second top-selling spirit in the U.S. (vodka remains in the top spot). It probably won't surprise anyone to learn that the tequila brand with the highest sales is one of the most recognizable spirit brands, whether you drink tequila or not: the iconic Jose Cuervo.
The U.S. is the largest importer of tequila by far, accounting for 60 to 67% of the world's tequila sales. The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS) economic report reveals that tequila/mezcal sales in the U.S. were $6.4 billion in 2025 (vodka totaled $7 billion, and whiskey, $5.1 billion). According to The Spirits Business, in 2024, Jose Cuervo was the leading tequila brand, selling 8.9 million cases. The second highest seller was Don Julio at 4.4 million cases.
Jose Cuervo is a long-standing, family and Mexican-owned company, generally credited as the inventors of commercial tequila. Indeed, during the mid-to-late 18th century, Jose Antonio Cuervo was the first licensed tequila producer, while his son, Jose Maria Cuervo, founded the first licensed Mexican distillery. Today, the company produces a range of tequilas including the best-selling and affordable Jose Cuervo Especial, a mixto tequila made with 51% blue agave and 49% sugar cane, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, an entry-level 100% agave tequila, and the Reserva de la Familia, its most premium tier tequila.
Bottom-shelf and top-shelf varieties
Jose Cuervo Especial is generally considered a low-grade, budget tequila that is good for mixing in drinks, but definitely not for sipping. Indeed, Redditors in a tequila subreddit thread reviewing Jose Cuervo Especial Gold refer to it as "the king of the bottom shelf" and "the king of the ultimate hangover." Despite naysayers that give reasons you shouldn't drink Jose Cuervo Especial, you can use this mixto tequila to make a tasty cocktail by choosing the absolute best mixers to pair with tequila.
One tequila drinker points out that not all of Jose Cuervo's offerings are suitable only for mixing: "Cuervo actually makes a decent product for their higher marks. The Reserva de la Familia is actually delightful. But their introductory offerings are straight garbage." Reserva de la Familia is a small batch, artisanal tequila made with 10 to 12 year old blue agave. It's generally well-reviewed and has won multiple awards.
Unlike the Especial Gold and Silver, this premium line of Jose Cuervo tequila, particularly the Extra Anejo bottle, is definitely made for sipping. Its price tag certainly reflects its quality and top-shelf status, at around $200 per 750 ml bottle (compare this to Jose Cuervo Gold, which costs just $17.29). For more high-quality tequilas, check out a guide to the best tequilas to drink straight, according to experts.