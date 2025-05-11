The Absolute Best Mixers To Pair With Tequila
You might be used to drinking tequila out of a shot glass, accompanied by lime and salt. Or perhaps the only time you encounter tequila in a mixed drink is when you order a frozen margarita. But, there are all kinds of mixers you can pair with tequila. Some you might expect, whereas others come out of left-field.
The best tequila mixer for you will depend on what you want from your drink. Do you like a crisp, refreshing pour, or do you like your bevvies to come with a sugar rush? Are you looking for something to mask the taste of tequila or do you want it to complement the flavor, so you get the pleasant notes of the spirit without any harshness?
Whatever your preference, there's something out there for you. These are 14 of the absolute best mixers to pair with tequila. Try a few out — you might just find your new favorite drink.
Grapefruit soda
If you want a drink that's sweet yet refreshing, try pairing grapefruit soda with tequila. Even if you're someone who doesn't usually like soda with your alcohol, you might be surprised. A quality grapefruit version is sweet, yes, but not overly so, and will have some sharpness from the grapefruit.
If you've ever tried a classic paloma, this is similar. A paloma pairs tequila with grapefruit juice, club soda, and a squeeze of lime. This is a particularly tart yet refreshing sip. However, a variation more common in Mexico is combining tequila with grapefruit soda and fresh lime juice — often a brand like Squirt or Fresca. This takes some of the edge off and makes it more appealing to anyone who doesn't like too intense bitter notes.
Get the ratios right, and it won't fully disguise the taste of tequila, rather it becomes a subtle background note. You should be able to taste the sweetness and the slight earthy flavors. It's not a waste to use an aged tequila here, just make sure you don't use too much soda in this case so that the flavor of the spirit is more prominent.
Strawberry juice
Tequila and strawberry might not be the first combination that comes to mind, but it works. The fruitiness of the tequila complements the strawberry, while the spirit's slight earthiness cuts through, making the drink not as cloying as it could be. Mixed with strawberry juice, you barely taste the tequila, so it can be a lethal combination — go steady.
If you can find strawberry juice at your local store — great. But, if not, you can get a similar effect by blending a handful of strawberries with tequila, making a daiquiri of sorts. You can add a little water to thin it out, or keep it thicker and smoothie-like. And, if you have a juicer, it's easy enough to make your own strawberry juice.
For some, however, this drink can be overwhelmingly sweet. If this is the case, you can experiment with a combination of tequila, strawberry juice, and club soda. The fizzy water adds some freshness to the drink and tempers the sweetness. A squeeze of lime can also help to balance things out.
Orange juice
The blend of sweetness and tartness that comes from orange juice pairs beautifully with tequila. Sometimes called a tequila screwdriver when combined, this drink is best with (at least) a mid-range tequila and a quality orange juice. It doesn't have to be freshly squeezed, but anything not-from-concentrate tastes much better.
Around 2 ounces of tequila to 5 ounces of orange juice makes a perfect drink. This way, you can still taste the tequila, but it's muted by the OJ. Its sweet notes stand out, along with a little earthiness or pepperiness, depending on the drop you've chosen. Tequila blanco has the cleanest flavor, while aged tequilas have more complex profiles.
You might also want to try a classic tequila sunrise recipe. This is just tequila and orange juice, paired with grenadine, which is a sweet, bright red syrup used in cocktails. The grenadine is poured so that it sits on the bottom of the glass, mixing slightly with the orange juice where the two liquids meet. This creates a graduated sunrise effect in the drink.
Watermelon purée
Watermelon and tequila go together surprisingly well. If you've ever had a bite of cool watermelon on a hot day, you'll know how refreshing it is. Now imagine that paired with the sweet yet slightly earthy flavor of tequila. It's a combo that just works — especially when the weather's warm and you're craving something sweet but refreshing
Watermelon purée brings a mellow sweetness to the glass. It doesn't overpower the tequila, but it does take the edge off, making it a great choice for anyone who finds the spirit a little intense on its own. When blended and strained, watermelon is more like a juice than a smoothie. And you can also buy watermelon juice in some stores, if you prefer.
Top it up with club soda, add some lime juice and a pinch of salt, and you've got a simple refresco-style drink that's sure to impress at a cookout or garden party. It's easy-drinking, subtly sweet, and feels just a bit more special than your average mixer.
Apple juice
Apple juice as a tequila mixer went viral on TikTok in 2024. The reason for its popularity wasn't exactly because the juice and the spirit pair beautifully together. Rather, it's because something about apple juice seems to completely mask the flavor of tequila. So, if you want to get a buzz on and you don't actually like tequila much but it's the only thing you have to hand, mixing it with apple juice is the perfect solution.
Whether you like clear juice or a traditional cider, you can get your drink on without having to wince at the flavor. This is definitely a waste of a quality tequila, and isn't a great option for anyone who enjoys the taste of the spirit, but if your goal is to drink something sweet and juicy that doesn't taste like booze, you're onto a real winner here.
There is one problem, though. It tastes so much like plain juice that it goes down a little too easy. This could leave you with the hangover to end all hangovers, so proceed with caution. For many people, it's a better option to go with mixers that complement tequila rather than totally disguising it.
Mango juice
If you love tropical fruit, consider mango juice or mango nectar as a mixer with your tequila. Yes, it's sweet, but it's a great combination for anyone who likes fruity drinks. And there are loads of options to riff off it.
Because mango juice is thicker than some other mixers, it gives your cocktail a velvety texture. The natural sugars help round out any sharpness in the tequila, making it a good option for people who prefer a smoother, slightly sweeter drink. If you want to keep things simple, just shake together tequila, mango juice, and a squeeze of lime. Serve over ice and you're good to go.
You can also use mango juice to add a twist to classic cocktails. Swap out the traditional ingredients in a margarita and go for a mango version instead — it's sweet, zesty, and perfect for summer days. Or try using it in a mango tequila sunrise. Just layer the juice with tequila and a splash of grenadine. You can also use a combination orange and mango juice for this.
Tonic water
Tequila and tonic is the way to go when you want a drink that isn't trying to hide the taste of tequila. This is one that highlights it — in a low-key, effortlessly cool kind of way. If you're someone who likes a drink with a dry, slightly bitter edge, preferring something that's crisp rather than sweet, it might just be your new favorite pairing.
Tonic has a distinct flavor thanks to the quinine, which gives it that signature sharpness. When paired with tequila, especially a bright and peppery blanco, the result is something clean and complex. You get the sweet and earthy notes of the spirit lifted by the crispness of the tonic, with just enough bitterness to keep things interesting. It's a grown-up kind of drink that's refreshing without being overly sugary, and ideal for sipping on a warm evening.
A slice of lime or a twist of grapefruit peel can round things out nicely, adding a bit of citrus to bring out the tequila's brighter flavors. If you prefer a touch more sweetness, opt for tonic with a hint of added flavor — something like elderflower or blood orange can add an extra dimension without overwhelming the drink.
Lime juice and sparkling water
We all know that tequila and lime go together, whether as a shooter or in a margarita. However, if you want a long drink and you don't want something too sweet or time-consuming to make, you might want to try a classic ranch water recipe. And, if you're wondering what, exactly, that is, it's quite simple: it's just lime juice and sparkling water mixed with tequila.
It might sound simple, and it is. But that means you have to pay attention to detail. There's nowhere to hide with this drink, so you have to use the right ingredients. It all starts with fresh lime juice. Yup, you need to squeeze it straight from a lime yourself. The bottle stuff is not going to cut it here. And you'll want a quality tequila blanco. It's a beverage that calls for the crispness of young tequila rather than the complexity of an aged one, but you still don't want the cheap stuff. And, finally, don't just use any old sparkling water. If you can get your hands on it, use Topo Chico. It has a particularly strong carbonation and great flavor from the minerals. That said, other sparkling water will do just fine in a pinch.
Pineapple juice
Tequila and pineapple juice make a surprisingly good pairing. Pineapple juice has a balance of sweetness and acidity that brings out some of tequila's best qualities. When combined, the two create a drink that's definitely on the sweet side but well-balanced and refreshing.
Tequila can lean grassy, peppery, or even slightly smoky depending on how it's made. Pineapple juice softens some of that intensity, but not in a way that masks it. Instead, it highlights the fresher side of tequila — the citrus, the green agave, the minerality — while adding tasty fruit flavor.
Another reason it works so well is the texture. Pineapple juice is naturally silky, and that pairs beautifully with tequila's clean finish. Add a little lime or a salty rim, and you've got an instant cocktail that feels more polished than a basic highball. It's refreshing without being boring, fruity without being overly sweet. Whether shaken into a cocktail or simply poured over ice, pineapple juice and tequila are a match worth remembering.
Pickle juice
Maybe you use pickle juice to add a bit of zing to recipes, but you probably haven't thought to drink it with tequila. It's a totally legit choice, though, so before you pour that brine from an empty jar of pickles down the drain, consider whether you want to use it in drinks.
Our inspiration comes from Matthew McConaughey's pickle margarita recipe. The movie star also has a tequila line and he came up with this drink, in collaboration with chef Nick DiGiovanni, which he made on Instagram. It consists of pickle juice, tequila, fresh jalapeño, and lime, all shaken together, then poured over ice. As a garnish, you have a pickle spear, Tajin, and some dill.
If you like your drinks on the sharp, savory side, this is one worth testing out. It might be a little intense, but it's a great way of using up leftover pickle juice while trying something new. Plus, some pickle juice is sharp, while other brands are on the sweeter side, meaning you have options.
Mexican lager
Maybe you've heard of a lagerita but, if not, the combination of tequila and beer might seem like an odd one. We're here to tell you, though, that Mexican lager and tequila go together brilliantly.
Mexican lagers are crisp, light, and easy-drinking. They're not trying to dominate, which makes them a perfect backdrop for the bolder notes of tequila. Whether you're using a clean, grassy blanco or a smooth, complex reposado, the lager tones things down just enough to leave you with something very drinkable.
The flavors don't clash — they play off each other. The malt in the beer brings out the subtle sweetness in the tequila, while the bubbles make it seem more refreshing. That's why this combo is so satisfying on a hot day. You can also invoke full margarita vibes by adding Cointreau and lime juice, and salting the rim of your glass.
Ginger beer or ginger ale
Whether you prefer the fiery kick of ginger beer or the milder, more refreshing nature of ginger ale, you can pair your gingery soda with tequila and you'll be in for a treat. You can taste the tequila, so it's not something that's going to mask its flavor and make you feel like you're just drinking a can of pop. In fact, the tequila pairs nicely, its slight sweetness complementing the ginger ale or beer, while its more complex notes come to the forefront.
You've probably heard of a classic Moscow Mule. This is a combination of ginger beer, lime juice, and vodka. Well, it has several established variations, one of them being a Mexican Mule, in which you replace the vodka with tequila. Mint makes a gorgeous garnish, adding an even more refreshing finish to the drink. It's so easy to knock up, but it tastes amazing. Whether you go full Mexican Mule or simply mix ginger ale and tequila, it's a great drink to have in your arsenal.
Jarritos sodas
Jarritos is a Mexican soda. It's iconic in tequila's birthplace, and it has a huge following in the U.S. as well, so it's the obvious choice of soda to mix with tequila. Because it's a go-to drink in Mexico, it's not uncommon to find this soda paired with tequila. It has a range of flavors, too, so there's probably something that takes your fancy.
It comes in a variety of fruit flavors that are generally less commonly found in soda form in the U.S. Highlights include pineapple, guava, passion fruit, mandarin, lime, and tamarind. Of course, each of these will bring their own flavors to the party. Tamarind, for instance, blends sweet and tart notes, while passion fruit is sweet with fragrant, slightly floral qualities. If you're looking for a sweet soda to mix with tequila, it's the obvious choice. Some people might prefer a more subtle drink, but it takes all sorts.
Tomato juice or a bloody mary mix
Let's go from sweet to savory. If you're not into cloyingly sweet, perhaps you'd prefer something that's part drink, part sauce. Consider using a bloody mary mix or tomato juice as a mixer for your tequila.
Even just a simple combination of tomato juice and tequila over ice can be surprisingly refreshing, but this can fall a bit flat. Even just a pinch of salt can add to the complexity of the drink, but you can go full bloody mary. Made with tequila, it becomes a bloody maria, but the rest is the same. There are many variations, but it commonly contains Worcestershire sauce, salt (or celery salt), hot sauce, and lemon or lime juice, alongside the tomato juice. You can give it more of a Mexican-inspired twist by adding Tajin and jalapeños.
Or, keep things simple. Get yourself a store-bought bloody mary mix and call it a day. You can still add some extras if you want to, but it will save you mixing a full cocktail.