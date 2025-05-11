You might be used to drinking tequila out of a shot glass, accompanied by lime and salt. Or perhaps the only time you encounter tequila in a mixed drink is when you order a frozen margarita. But, there are all kinds of mixers you can pair with tequila. Some you might expect, whereas others come out of left-field.

The best tequila mixer for you will depend on what you want from your drink. Do you like a crisp, refreshing pour, or do you like your bevvies to come with a sugar rush? Are you looking for something to mask the taste of tequila or do you want it to complement the flavor, so you get the pleasant notes of the spirit without any harshness?

Whatever your preference, there's something out there for you. These are 14 of the absolute best mixers to pair with tequila. Try a few out — you might just find your new favorite drink.