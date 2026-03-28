Robert Duvall Loved Beef Ribs With Only One Classic Seasoning On Them
Robert Duvall was known as a man's man; on-screen, at least. From his roles in "Apocalypse Now," "The Godfather," and "Lonesome Dove," he alternated between hard and sweet. From his roles, his accent, and his on-screen persona, you'd be forgiven for thinking Duvall would go just as hard on some good old Texas barbecue; but when it came to some seriously delicious beef ribs, he liked a light touch. Duvall simply cooked them in the oven with a little sea salt. In a post on Facebook, Duvall said, "One of my favorite meals, beef ribs. Luciana seasons meat only with sea salt." In the video, he holds the tray of ribs fresh out of the oven with barking dogs in the background.
Luciana was his wife (Robert Duvall has since passed away). Originally from Argentina, she acted in some of the films Duvall directed, like "Wild Horses" and "Assassination Tango." She can be heard in the video talking about the dogs getting excited. There may be something to her simple sea salt seasoning on the ribs. Tira de asado — Argentine-style short ribs — really only need salt and heat, maybe a little lime or chimichurri for flavor at the end. They're really easy to make and super delicious.
How to make beef ribs like Robert Duvall (and most of Argentina)
Robert Duvall once told Esquire Magazine, "I met my wife in Argentina. The flower shop was closed, so I went to the bakery. If the flower shop had been open, I never would've met her." It seems that Luciana Duvall's home had a big influence on Robert Duvall, partially stemming from his love of the country's traditional dance, the tango. Apparently the country's food traditions also had an influence, which you can see from the way he prepares his ribs — simple, salty, perfectly fatty, and delicious.
To cook some simple beef ribs in the oven, you need to preheat the oven to 200 degrees Fahrenheit. Sure, you can use a bit of pepper and herb rub, but if you want it the Duvall way, you can just use coarse sea salt. Ideally, you should cover the ribs with some foil and put some water below them in a roasting tray. After they've cooked for about six hours, you should remove the water and the wrap and crank the oven to 400 degrees to let them finish for another 5 to 10 minutes. They will be fall-off-the-bone delicious, and while they may take some time to cook, the prep is super easy. Slather them with chimichurri, put on some tango, and you've got a nice romantic evening at home.