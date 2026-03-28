Robert Duvall Loved Beef Ribs With Only One Classic Seasoning On Them

Robert Duvall was known as a man's man; on-screen, at least. From his roles in "Apocalypse Now," "The Godfather," and "Lonesome Dove," he alternated between hard and sweet. From his roles, his accent, and his on-screen persona, you'd be forgiven for thinking Duvall would go just as hard on some good old Texas barbecue; but when it came to some seriously delicious beef ribs, he liked a light touch. Duvall simply cooked them in the oven with a little sea salt. In a post on Facebook, Duvall said, "One of my favorite meals, beef ribs. Luciana seasons meat only with sea salt." In the video, he holds the tray of ribs fresh out of the oven with barking dogs in the background.

Luciana was his wife (Robert Duvall has since passed away). Originally from Argentina, she acted in some of the films Duvall directed, like "Wild Horses" and "Assassination Tango." She can be heard in the video talking about the dogs getting excited. There may be something to her simple sea salt seasoning on the ribs. Tira de asado — Argentine-style short ribs — really only need salt and heat, maybe a little lime or chimichurri for flavor at the end. They're really easy to make and super delicious.