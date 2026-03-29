This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Spot Is One Of Pennsylvania's Best
Stroll through the famed South 9th Street Italian Market in the City of Brotherly Love, and you'll be met by the smell of some of the best cheesesteaks in Philadelphia. As you peruse the specialty bakeries and produce displays, you'll eventually encounter another unmistakable aroma — fresh seafood. Once your nose catches the whiff of freshly shucked oysters and heavy Old Bay, chances are high you've made it to Anastasi Seafood, a fish market that's one of the best hole-in-the-wall joints in Pennsylvania.
Owned and operated by the Anastasi family through four generations, Anastasi Seafood is a staple of South Philly, currently located at 1039 South 9th Street. On Anastasi Seafood's website, the family states, "We are old-fashioned fish mongers that do all the cuts in house," and boasts "hand-picked selections of premium quality products." Customers can order fresh, frozen, and prepared items (like marinated octopus salad) to take home or eat outside. The market also sells whole shrimp and fish with clear, bulging eyes — telltale signs of seafood that's actually fresh. The 9th Street Crab Shack inside the market offers light fare like sandwiches and salads.
Just how beloved is Anastasi Seafood to Philly locals and tourists? Quality Business Awards, the organization that honored the market with a Best Seafood in Philadelphia award in 2026, described the institution as: "The leading Seafood in Philadelphia, achieving a quality score of 95%+, and representing the top 1% of American businesses."
Anastasi Seafood is evolving and fans are eager for what's next
Throughout the years, Anastasi Seafood in South Philadelphia has changed. The family previously operated the business in a larger location, as both a fish market and a dine-in restaurant and bar, but today, there are only a few outdoor tables. Diners who have stopped by the new spot recommend the crab cake BLT and boardwalk-style fries from the Crab Shack. A Redditor at r/philadelphiaeats tried the crab cake BLT and noted that the herbed aioli was a nice touch, the bacon topping was cooked well, and the fries were perfectly salted.
Yelp also has favorable reviews for Anastasi Seafood. One Philly local's Yelp review noted, "The seafood is always so fresh. My favorite is the shrimp basket, just the right portion, big shrimp, fries, and a couple of coleslaw ... I recommend this wholeheartedly. Keep up the good work." Another Yelper wrote, "Gosh, this is one of the best seafood venues I have ever eaten at ... We got the pescatore pasta, calamari, and shrimp cocktail, and they were awesome. Really nice staff also."
According to Instagram teasers, new menu items are on the horizon for Anastasi Seafood and the 9th Street Crab Shack. When one commenter suggested they were hungry for a lobster roll, the Crab Shack replied, "Soon!!" In another Instagram post, the business called on customers to share what they'd like to see on the menu, which is continuously developing and refining.