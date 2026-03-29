Stroll through the famed South 9th Street Italian Market in the City of Brotherly Love, and you'll be met by the smell of some of the best cheesesteaks in Philadelphia. As you peruse the specialty bakeries and produce displays, you'll eventually encounter another unmistakable aroma — fresh seafood. Once your nose catches the whiff of freshly shucked oysters and heavy Old Bay, chances are high you've made it to Anastasi Seafood, a fish market that's one of the best hole-in-the-wall joints in Pennsylvania.

Owned and operated by the Anastasi family through four generations, Anastasi Seafood is a staple of South Philly, currently located at 1039 South 9th Street. On Anastasi Seafood's website, the family states, "We are old-fashioned fish mongers that do all the cuts in house," and boasts "hand-picked selections of premium quality products." Customers can order fresh, frozen, and prepared items (like marinated octopus salad) to take home or eat outside. The market also sells whole shrimp and fish with clear, bulging eyes — telltale signs of seafood that's actually fresh. The 9th Street Crab Shack inside the market offers light fare like sandwiches and salads.

Just how beloved is Anastasi Seafood to Philly locals and tourists? Quality Business Awards, the organization that honored the market with a Best Seafood in Philadelphia award in 2026, described the institution as: "The leading Seafood in Philadelphia, achieving a quality score of 95%+, and representing the top 1% of American businesses."