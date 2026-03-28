You'll Have To Cross The Border For This Mexican Costco Hit

If you've ever lurked on social media to see what Costco locations look like in other countries, you've probably gotten jealous. Sure, Stateside you can always depend on the classic $1.50 hot dog, but beyond U.S. borders, the warehouse retailer offers a world of other tasty dishes. Social media users have spotted one envy-inducing food option at Costco locations in Mexico: paella.

If you're not familiar with the Spanish rice dish, paella is served in a massive shallow pan (called a paellera), and Costco sticks to this preparation. The most traditional version of the dish, which originated in Valencia, Spain, specifically contains a mix of vegetables, beans, rabbit, chicken, and sometimes snails. There are many variations of paella, and many, like the one spotted in Costco, contain seafood such as mussels and shrimp.

Why can't we have Costco paella in the U.S.? The same reason you can't find the same products at every Costco — the warehouse retailer adapts its products and food offerings to regional preferences. That's why you can find seafood pizza at Costcos in China and Vegemite in Australian locations. While paella is a Spanish dish, not Mexican, the two countries have a long-running culinary exchange that traces back to colonialism. Rice, for example, came to Mexico in the 1520s during the Spanish conquest. Other foods like flan and chorizo are very popular in Mexico but also hail from Spain.