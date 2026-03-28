You'll Have To Cross The Border For This Mexican Costco Hit
If you've ever lurked on social media to see what Costco locations look like in other countries, you've probably gotten jealous. Sure, Stateside you can always depend on the classic $1.50 hot dog, but beyond U.S. borders, the warehouse retailer offers a world of other tasty dishes. Social media users have spotted one envy-inducing food option at Costco locations in Mexico: paella.
If you're not familiar with the Spanish rice dish, paella is served in a massive shallow pan (called a paellera), and Costco sticks to this preparation. The most traditional version of the dish, which originated in Valencia, Spain, specifically contains a mix of vegetables, beans, rabbit, chicken, and sometimes snails. There are many variations of paella, and many, like the one spotted in Costco, contain seafood such as mussels and shrimp.
Why can't we have Costco paella in the U.S.? The same reason you can't find the same products at every Costco — the warehouse retailer adapts its products and food offerings to regional preferences. That's why you can find seafood pizza at Costcos in China and Vegemite in Australian locations. While paella is a Spanish dish, not Mexican, the two countries have a long-running culinary exchange that traces back to colonialism. Rice, for example, came to Mexico in the 1520s during the Spanish conquest. Other foods like flan and chorizo are very popular in Mexico but also hail from Spain.
What do customers think of Costco's paella?
There's a reason the warehouse chain's paella appears on our list of international Costco Kirkland products we wish were in the U.S. The dish's reviews are generally positive, with a few exceptions. For starters, it doesn't seem to be available all the time. On a Reddit post about this Costco offering, one user commented, "In my Mexican city, it's only available on Saturday mornings, and it sells out FAST. I have not been lucky enough to get it, but I've heard it is decent." Another user responded, "Really? In Monterrey it's always available." There are 42 Costco locations throughout Mexico, so just be aware that availability may vary.
In terms of quality, don't hold Costco's paella to the same standard as one prepared by a seaside restaurant in Spain. One person who tried Costco's version explained on the same post, "We got it when we visited [Mexico] over the summer. It was great fresh but, like any other paella, doesn't really hold up well in the fridge. They're not stingy with the shrimp and sausage." Another user was more critical: "I personally don't like it, the rice is too dry imo and taste isn't great, but I know people that love it." What's truly crucial in a proper paella is the socarrat, or the dish's crispy underside, though we weren't able to confirm if Costco's paella has this.
The paella seems to vary between locations as well. Photos on customer posted to Facebook show a more seafood- and chorizo-heavy paella, while photos on Reddit show more vegetables like green beans, peas, and red peppers. A generous box of paella is priced at $349 pesos, which is just under $20 USD.