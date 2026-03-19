10 International Costco Kirkland Products We Wish Were In The US

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Have you ever wondered what it might be like cruising the aisles of a Costco abroad in search of Kirkland food items that can't be found domestically? Naturally, the warehouse offers a broad selection of locally-sourced items that fit the regional palate. You're also likely to find international Kirkland items in the U.S., everything from grass-fed New Zealand butter to imported French Brie. It makes enjoying a taste of the world's table easy for shoppers in the U.S., and it's cheaper than booking a flight across the pond.

But few products found in Costco locations outside the States are offered under the Kirkland Signature label. Searching around online reveals several options at international Costco stores that can only be purchased in-country or online. Some of the items like Kirkland semi-sweet chocolate chips are coveted creations that U.S. shoppers have seen disappear from their stores. Others, like fresh deli-packed paella, are specialty offerings that celebrate the heritage and ingredients of the region — in other words, Costco finds you won't see on shelves in the U.S.

We did a little digging to find the international Kirkland items we'd love to see stocked in U.S. Costco someday, even if only for a limited time. Many of these purchases are part of the U.K. catalog and appear on the Costco U.K. website, making them available to a host of countries all at once. Maybe someday they'll join the U.S. portfolio to expand the Kirkland line for domestic shoppers. Fingers crossed.