Who Makes Walmart's Great Value Peanut Butter?
Though Walmart tends to closely guard the big names hiding behind its private labels, major brands often make these store-branded products. This is especially true for Great Value kitchen staples like peanut butter, which may be produced by either ConAgra or Post Holdings. The manufacturer is ultimately uncertain — private labels are one of the many secrets of the food industry, with its producers hidden in anonymity — but following the breadcrumbs could lead to a possible answer.
Starting with the most direct clues, ConAgra did at one point produce both Peter Pan and Great Value peanut butter, as evidenced by a 2007 product recall of both brands, in which a salmonella outbreak contaminated a ConAgra production facility in Georgia. This company is also no stranger to private labels, as it became the largest U.S. producer of these brands following its acquisition of former leader Ralcorp in 2012.
ConAgra has also maintained a longstanding partnership with Walmart that was still active in 2025. Usually, this would be enough to pin the company as the manufacturer of Great Value peanut butter, but there's a caveat: In 2015, ConAgra started shifting its focus and sold off its private-label business. In fact, the company even sold the facility manufacturing its private-label peanut butter in 2019.
ConAgra may no longer produce Great Value peanut butter
In February 2020, ConAgra began restructuring its brand portfolio to optimize growth and profits. As a result, it divested its brand-name peanut butter, Peter Pan, to Post Holdings. The transaction was announced in December 2020 and completed by the end of January 2021. Of course, given the hidden nature of private labels and ConAgra's partnership with Walmart, there may be undisclosed factors keeping the former in charge of Great Value's nut butter production. That said, Walmart could be teaming up with anyone, especially considering ConAgra's 2015 split from its private-label business. This raises the question of whether or not Post filled Walmart's peanut butter vacancy.
The factors that make Post a likely candidate, while few, are significant enough to raise suspicion. For one thing, it has an entire division dedicated to private-label solutions. This dates back to at least 2014 when it acquired private-label nut butter brands Golden Boy Foods and American Blanching Company. In 2025, it also acquired private-label supplier 8th Avenue Food & Provisions — the same company that purchased ConAgra's former private-label facility.
Post has clarified that Peter Pan is co-manufactured by 8th Avenue, meaning this peanut butter may be produced in the same facility where ConAgra once made Great Value's product. So, it's definitely possible that Post is following in ConAgra's footsteps. Unfortunately, until Walmart discloses the actual manufacturer, all we can do is ponder the possibility over a perfectly made peanut butter and jelly sandwich.