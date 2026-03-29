Who Makes Walmart's Great Value Peanut Butter?

Though Walmart tends to closely guard the big names hiding behind its private labels, major brands often make these store-branded products. This is especially true for Great Value kitchen staples like peanut butter, which may be produced by either ConAgra or Post Holdings. The manufacturer is ultimately uncertain — private labels are one of the many secrets of the food industry, with its producers hidden in anonymity — but following the breadcrumbs could lead to a possible answer.

Starting with the most direct clues, ConAgra did at one point produce both Peter Pan and Great Value peanut butter, as evidenced by a 2007 product recall of both brands, in which a salmonella outbreak contaminated a ConAgra production facility in Georgia. This company is also no stranger to private labels, as it became the largest U.S. producer of these brands following its acquisition of former leader Ralcorp in 2012.

ConAgra has also maintained a longstanding partnership with Walmart that was still active in 2025. Usually, this would be enough to pin the company as the manufacturer of Great Value peanut butter, but there's a caveat: In 2015, ConAgra started shifting its focus and sold off its private-label business. In fact, the company even sold the facility manufacturing its private-label peanut butter in 2019.