What Astronauts Will Be Eating On The Artemis II Moon Mission

Space missions take years, if not decades, to develop, and they cost billions of dollars. From engineering to physics to safety, every detail of these missions must be meticulously planned, but what some may not realize is that lots of attention is paid to the meals astronauts eat in orbit. The 10-day Artemis II mission scheduled to launch in April 2026 is no exception. A four-person crew will blast off on the spacecraft Orion with plenty of nutritious foods onboard.

According to NASA, the four-person crew — which includes astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen — will be eating dishes like vegetable quiche, breakfast sausage, barbecue beef brisket, macaroni and cheese, granola with blueberries, tropical fruit salad, and much more as they travel approximately 230,000 away from Earth. Teas, juices, coffee, and smoothies are among their beverage choices, and plenty of condiments will also be available, including maple syrup, five different types of hot sauce, and nut butters. Of course, they couldn't forget dessert: There will be plenty of cookies on board, plus chocolate, cake, some candy, cobbler, and pudding.

The crew spent time with experts at NASA's food lab to test dishes for the upcoming mission. Not only do things like nutritional value and allergies need to be addressed, but personal food preferences are also important. Space food has clearly come a long way since the first meal on the moon, which included bacon squares and sugar cookie cubes.