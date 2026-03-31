Anthony Bourdain Called This One Of The Worst Things He's Ever Put In His Mouth

To say that Anthony Bourdain was well-acquainted with foods from across the world is an understatement. Through his travels and television shows, he encountered dishes like bun bo hue, which Bourdain declared the greatest soup on Earth. Of course, the tally of positive experiences was accompanied by a collection of outlandish ones. One of the worst and wildest foods Bourdain ever had was warthog anus. Though warthog meat is considered a delicacy in many parts of Africa, the star understandably regretted the meal for a number of reasons.

Recalling his experience in the African bush of Namibia in an episode "No Reservations," Bourdain stated, "You know, pick a part. It was all equally full of sand and crap in every mouthful. And it just had this permeating odor of burning reflux" (via AV Club). The rock star chef's assessment in the broader context of the show was that "the Namibian warthog experience was as bad as it's ever been."

Preparing the business end of the animal's digestive tract involved squeezing it and ringing out any contents, then lightly roasting it, unwashed, in a fire pit before offering it to Bourdain. While that visual might deter some people, he accepted the meal, which a tribal chief presented to him as the guest of honor. Unfortunately, a week after filming the episode, Bourdain was on antibiotics for a parasite he contracted from consuming the warthog.