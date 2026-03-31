Anthony Bourdain Called This One Of The Worst Things He's Ever Put In His Mouth
To say that Anthony Bourdain was well-acquainted with foods from across the world is an understatement. Through his travels and television shows, he encountered dishes like bun bo hue, which Bourdain declared the greatest soup on Earth. Of course, the tally of positive experiences was accompanied by a collection of outlandish ones. One of the worst and wildest foods Bourdain ever had was warthog anus. Though warthog meat is considered a delicacy in many parts of Africa, the star understandably regretted the meal for a number of reasons.
Recalling his experience in the African bush of Namibia in an episode "No Reservations," Bourdain stated, "You know, pick a part. It was all equally full of sand and crap in every mouthful. And it just had this permeating odor of burning reflux" (via AV Club). The rock star chef's assessment in the broader context of the show was that "the Namibian warthog experience was as bad as it's ever been."
Preparing the business end of the animal's digestive tract involved squeezing it and ringing out any contents, then lightly roasting it, unwashed, in a fire pit before offering it to Bourdain. While that visual might deter some people, he accepted the meal, which a tribal chief presented to him as the guest of honor. Unfortunately, a week after filming the episode, Bourdain was on antibiotics for a parasite he contracted from consuming the warthog.
Warthog meat is common in South Africa, but don't expect to have it in the US
Warthogs have historically been hunted and consumed in southern Africa. Given the similarity of this protein source to domesticated pork, the meat is considered great for slow-cooking. It also has a hearty profile. Such qualities make it perfect for swine-based recipes like smoked ribs, grilled filets, and potjiekos (a traditional South African single-pot stew). However, legal barriers can make the meat inaccessible to many people.
Though warthog meat is sold in butcher shops overseas and can be exported to Europe, anyone who wants an Anthony-Bourdain-like culinary expedition in the U.S. will have a difficult time doing so. American law bans bush meat made from African wildlife, including warthogs. However, boar meat might be a viable alternative.
Boars found in the wild are said to have meat with a rich, earthy, nutty profile. Hunting them is certainly an option, and popular enough that states like California, Florida, and Texas promote it and have private preserves dedicated to the experience. There's also the choice to have wild boar meat delivered right to the doorstep. Producers like Broken Arrow Ranch (which charges between $10 to $78 for a variety of cuts like chops, loins, and ribs) humanely harvest and process wild boar meat. So consumers can enjoy it without needing to hunt.