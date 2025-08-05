This Is The Best Soup On Earth According To Anthony Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain, the late chef and storyteller known for his discerning palate and uncompromising standards, declared bún bò Huế the ultimate expression of what could be achieved in a bowl. The legendary soup (one of many Vietnamese dishes you need to try in addition to bánh mì and rau muống xào tỏi) originated during the late 1500s when Huế served as Vietnam's royal capital under the Nguyễn Dynasty. This aristocratic heritage elevated what might have been simple fare into edible art.

Bourdain encountered the Central Vietnamese masterpiece at Đông Ba Market during his 2014 visit for his award-winning show "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown." "My way of thinking in the hierarchy of delicious, slurpy stuff in a bowl, bún bò Huế is at the very top," he proclaimed. The recipe begins with an elaborate broth demanding patience and skill. Mixed bones simmer for about an hour, releasing their essence while lemongrass infuses aromatic oils and fermented shrimp paste adds umami depth. The foundation supports a symphony of ingredients: silky rice noodles, slow-cooked beef shank, crabmeat dumplings, pig's foot, and ti-hoeh-koé (blood cake). For the finishing touch, lime wedges deliver an acidic brightness while cilantro and green onions contribute an herbal freshness. Chili sauce brings a welcomed kick, and shredded banana blossoms offer subtle bitterness alongside crisp mung bean sprouts. "It's a wonder of flavor and texture," he marveled, cementing bún bò Huế's reputation as the world's greatest soup.