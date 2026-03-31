The Sauce Red Flag You Should Never Ignore At A Pizzeria, According To A Pizza Shop Owner

A good sauce is the secret ingredient for a restaurant-worthy pizza — it helps enhance the flavors of all the other ingredients and harmonize the layers. You'll know that a pizzeria is worth coming back to if it cares about the quality of its pizza sauce. According to World Pizza Champion and certified Italian pizzaiolo, Glenn Cybulski, however, if you happen to see any pans of that sauce just lying about, it's time to get out of there.

When Mashed asked Cybulski about what red flags to look out for at a pizza place, he mentioned that leaving the sauce out in unrefrigerated pans was not okay. "Even though tomatoes have a high acidity, it only takes a short time once it's warm to start growing bacteria that will make you sick," he said.

The science backs it up. Most tomato products have a pH level ranging from 4.1 to 4.9, which isn't always enough to stop the growth of harmful bacteria. A 2004 study in the Journal of Food Protection, for example, found that salmonella can grow at a pH level as low as 3.94. According to the World Health Organization, some harmful strains of E. coli can still grow at a pH of 4.4. Since different recipes can either increase or decrease the pH of tomato sauce, it's hard to tell if the sauce at your pizza place is acidic enough to stop bacterial growth. The one thing you can count on is proper storage, and if the sauce is exposed, it's a big warning sign.