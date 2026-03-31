The Costco Checkout Feature That's Disappearing (Members Hope It Returns Improved)

Despite the notorious weekend frenzy, Costco handles traffic relatively smoothly with its large parking lots, generous aisles, and warehouse-style layout. It can get crowded at checkout, but the self-checkout lanes can be a saving grace. Unfortunately, this feature is being phased out or restricted at some Costco locations.

Recently, members have started to notice this shift away from self-checkout in stores and many inconsistencies with the system. A customer in a r/CostcoWholesale posted March 2026 about her location in Sheridan, Colorado, stating, "We walked up to the self checkout scanners that weren't in use and were told to stop and an employee would have to check us out because they were doing away with self checkout. The whole interaction was bizarre."

Another customer expressed in an r/Costco subreddit how much easier it made their experience: "My Costco still had them as of a few weeks ago, don't know about the others in my town. To me it was heaven when the hand scanners were available to the customer, I could scan my card, scan my stuff, verify the item count on the screen matched my cart, put the scanner back, pay, and get my receipt, all in 40 seconds or so." Having access to scan your own items meant a more positive experience for those with fewer items; a customer on the same subreddit shared, "It was a wonderful 12 minutes at Costco," and another also praised it: "In Chicago and used self checkout this morning.....five minutes after open. In and out."