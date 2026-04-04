This Popular Steakhouse Is Known For Its Incredibly Tender Prime Rib
Generally, when you think of a steakhouse, a nice, thick T-bone comes to mind, or maybe something like a big ol' tomahawk (which is just another name for a bone-in ribeye). Either way, an individual steak cooked under the broiler or on the grill seems like a steakhouse go-to. Sometimes, however, a restaurant's prime rib gets overlooked. Some of us associate this cut with boring buffets that keep overcooked slices under a heat lamp, but it doesn't have to be that way. Prime rib done right can be incredibly flavorful. One leader on the prime rib front is 801 Chophouse. The internet has spoken, and its verdict appears to be overwhelmingly positive.
One commenter on a Reddit thread wrote, "801 Chophouse has the best prime rib I've ever had." Over on Tripadvisor, a customer wrote, "The prime rib was melt in my mouth delicious and I can't wait to return to experience this deliciousness again and again!" Just like Texas Roadhouse's classic prime rib, "melt-in-your-mouth" is a regular compliment for 801's rendition. "The meat was cooked perfectly and melted in our mouth," wrote one Facebook user, who added, "Best steak I've ever had!" The same phrase appeared yet again on Tripadvisor: "It was so tender, you could cut it with a fork," one reviewer wrote. "The meat melted in my mouth."
Why the prime rib at 801 Chophouse is so good
According to the 801 Chophouse website, "Our 801 hand selection process ensures we choose only the finest from the top 1% of US beef, offering an uncompromising steak experience." The restaurant dry-ages its beef in-house using "proprietary aging methods" for super tender cuts, and customers clearly think these methods are working quite well. As for what to order alongside your prime rib, one Tripadvisor reviewer highlighted the lobster mashed potatoes in Leawood, Kansas as "THE BOMB." But you can't go wrong with some grilled asparagus or sautéed green beans, and maybe some truffle fries with parmesan to kick up the umami level a few notches.
801 Chophouse opened in 1993 in Des Moines, Iowa and is still family-owned. Beyond its flagship, it also has locations in St. Louis, Missouri; Kansas City, Missouri; Omaha, Nebraska; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Denver, Colorado; Leawood, Kansas; and Tysons Corner, Virginia. Since founding the steakhouse, 801 Restaurant Group has also opened 801 Fish and 801 Local in St. Louis. While the former's name says it all, 801 Local is a casual, neighborhood-forward concept focused on seasonal menus and craft cocktails.