This Popular Steakhouse Is Known For Its Incredibly Tender Prime Rib

Generally, when you think of a steakhouse, a nice, thick T-bone comes to mind, or maybe something like a big ol' tomahawk (which is just another name for a bone-in ribeye). Either way, an individual steak cooked under the broiler or on the grill seems like a steakhouse go-to. Sometimes, however, a restaurant's prime rib gets overlooked. Some of us associate this cut with boring buffets that keep overcooked slices under a heat lamp, but it doesn't have to be that way. Prime rib done right can be incredibly flavorful. One leader on the prime rib front is 801 Chophouse. The internet has spoken, and its verdict appears to be overwhelmingly positive.

One commenter on a Reddit thread wrote, "801 Chophouse has the best prime rib I've ever had." Over on Tripadvisor, a customer wrote, "The prime rib was melt in my mouth delicious and I can't wait to return to experience this deliciousness again and again!" Just like Texas Roadhouse's classic prime rib, "melt-in-your-mouth" is a regular compliment for 801's rendition. "The meat was cooked perfectly and melted in our mouth," wrote one Facebook user, who added, "Best steak I've ever had!" The same phrase appeared yet again on Tripadvisor: "It was so tender, you could cut it with a fork," one reviewer wrote. "The meat melted in my mouth."