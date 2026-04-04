4 Johnnie Walker Whiskies Worth A Small Fortune

With a pedigree spanning back to 19th-century Scotland, Johnnie Walker is a beloved Scotch whisky brand with fans all over the globe. It is best known for its Red, Black, and Blue labels, which vary in price but are largely affordable and offer consistent quality to discerning drinkers. Johnnie Walker also has a few rare, exclusive blends under its belt, which are accompanied by some truly jaw-dropping prices. Let's put it this way: The most expensive Johnnie Walker whisky on our list is roughly the same price as your average home in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

While the other Johnnie Walker whisky varieties featured here aren't the priciest alcohols in the world, they range from a little less than $5,000 to roughly $25,000. That's a lot of cash to spend on liquor, and rest assured these bottles aren't for mixing with soda. Most of these whiskies have been aged for decades, which makes them more of a collector's item than something to stock your liquor cabinet. Then there's the matter of getting your hands on them, as most had vastly limited production runs. If you happen to come across a bottle (and are the recent recipient of a financial windfall), these Johnnie Walker offerings are definitely worth checking out.