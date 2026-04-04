The Oldest Candy Company In Georgia Started With A Classic Sweet
As one of America's oldest states, Georgia is full of history. It's also widely considered a culinary hub with many must-try foods worthy of anyone's bucket list. In the spirit of these facts, its oldest candy shop is Dillon Candy Shop, an establishment that made its start with nut candies like pecan log rolls over 100 years ago. The sweet stop may only be a small specialty store, but its reputation for its service and its candies like pecan rolls are plenty of reason for anyone to stop in for a visit.
George Dillon founded Dillon Candy Company circa 1918, starting at a small, grocery store in Georgia. Over time, Dillon's business found success, evolving over the years and relocating to a retail store and factory in Thomasville, Georgia; It then moved to Jacksonville, Florida where Dillon Candy thrived before settling in Boston, Georgia. Though it's unclear when pecan logs were first made, George is said to have helped pioneer the beloved sweet and salty southern snack as one of its initial confectioners. Given Dillon's history, the family-owned business has perfected how it makes candies like pecan rolls, following a tradition of hand-making each one, free of artificial ingredients.
Those wanting to try Dillon's pecan logs, can find them at the Boston shop for roughly $5 depending on the variety, or in bulk via its online store. Prices vary greatly depending on the type and quantity, but online buyers can expect to pay between $54 for the traditional Southern Pecan eight 4-ounce rolls or ten 2.75-ounce rolls, to $61 plus shipping for seven of Penuche Pecan Rolls, which adds brown sugar and maple flavoring to the nougat center.
Dillon Candy Company has built a sweet legacy yet remains humble
It wouldn't be surprising if Dillon Candy was found among someone's list of the best candy stores found in each state. On the larger scale, Dillon has been awarded by the likes of Best of Georgia, where it's consecutively recognized as the winner of the Candy Store category from 2023 through 2025. This speaks to not just the quality of Dillon's product, but also how connected it is to its patrons as Best of Georgia is nominated by readers of the Georgia Business Magazine and is awarded to less than 10% of businesses within the state.
Such accolades align perfectly with the member feedback in the Friends of Boston, Georgia Facebook group, who describe Dillon's candy as "the best" and its Peppermint Divinities as "to die for." Trip Advisor users echo that sentiment saying the candy is worth the asking price. This is furthered by Yelp reviewers, who call the factory store where the pecan rolls are produced a must-stop, even hailing equally high praise for the staff and its products.
Despite its impressive legacy, Dillon Candy enjoys being a beloved small, Georgia business. Even in modern times, Dillon is family-owned and operated, headed by third-generation family member, Tom Cook, who doubles as the President and Owner. While Dillon could rely on its prestige, Cook ensures that the family business continues to experiment constantly with new recipes and pairings like wine and cocktails. Such drive and spirit provide both its current and budding fans something to always look forward to.