The Oldest Candy Company In Georgia Started With A Classic Sweet

As one of America's oldest states, Georgia is full of history. It's also widely considered a culinary hub with many must-try foods worthy of anyone's bucket list. In the spirit of these facts, its oldest candy shop is Dillon Candy Shop, an establishment that made its start with nut candies like pecan log rolls over 100 years ago. The sweet stop may only be a small specialty store, but its reputation for its service and its candies like pecan rolls are plenty of reason for anyone to stop in for a visit.

George Dillon founded Dillon Candy Company circa 1918, starting at a small, grocery store in Georgia. Over time, Dillon's business found success, evolving over the years and relocating to a retail store and factory in Thomasville, Georgia; It then moved to Jacksonville, Florida where Dillon Candy thrived before settling in Boston, Georgia. Though it's unclear when pecan logs were first made, George is said to have helped pioneer the beloved sweet and salty southern snack as one of its initial confectioners. Given Dillon's history, the family-owned business has perfected how it makes candies like pecan rolls, following a tradition of hand-making each one, free of artificial ingredients.

Those wanting to try Dillon's pecan logs, can find them at the Boston shop for roughly $5 depending on the variety, or in bulk via its online store. Prices vary greatly depending on the type and quantity, but online buyers can expect to pay between $54 for the traditional Southern Pecan eight 4-ounce rolls or ten 2.75-ounce rolls, to $61 plus shipping for seven of Penuche Pecan Rolls, which adds brown sugar and maple flavoring to the nougat center.