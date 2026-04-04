We Tried 9 100%-Beef Hot Dogs And This Was Hands Down The Best
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There's almost nothing more deliciously nostalgic than an all-beef hot dog with a squirt of mustard or ketchup, but how do you pick the right brand at the grocery store? There are so many options for hot dogs, and it can be overwhelming if you don't buy them regularly. You certainly don't want to waste your money and disappoint your taste buds, which is why we sent a taste tester to sample and rank nine 100%-beef hot dog brands. Our hot dog connoisseur found that the best one was Hebrew National.
Forget about the brand you might have grown up eating, because Hebrew National's 100% kosher beef, bun-length hot dogs stood out among the bunch for a few reasons. First, they're kosher, which means they can be eaten by folks following that diet. The salty, beefy flavor also earned them top-notch marks according to our taste tester. As you might expect from an all-beef hot dog, these meaty Hebrew National franks hold up well when cooked under a broiler. After all, the brand promises that its product contains no artificial flavors, colors, fillers, or byproducts — yet another reason they seem worth a try.
Customer reviews and cooking tips for Hebrew National's all-beef hot dogs
Our taste tester wasn't alone — there are a lot of favorable reviews for Hebrew National's 100% beef, bun-length hot dogs. Over on Reddit, a thread that begins, "Hebrew Nationals. I think might be my favorite," is loaded with comments about the brand's flavor and quality. To try them for yourself, a six-pack of Hebrew National bun-length beef franks currently retails for under $6 on Amazon, where the product has over 3,800 reviews and a 4.7-star rating.
You might not think you need a recipe to try our top-rated hot dogs, but we've got some ideas anyway. Lean into Hebrew National's New York City roots and use them in a classic Coney Island hot dog recipe, complete with a homemade chili sauce (which may have been conceptualized in a Detroit diner, far from the famed Brooklyn boardwalk). Then there's the easy hot dog casserole recipe with tomatoes and corn, which is a more out-of-the-box option and makes for an excellent weeknight dinner. For those who don't eat them often, get familiar with the mistakes everyone makes cooking hot dogs (don't just plop them on the grill and hope for the best!), so you don't squander the potential of Hebrew National's all-beef franks.