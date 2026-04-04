We Tried 9 100%-Beef Hot Dogs And This Was Hands Down The Best

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There's almost nothing more deliciously nostalgic than an all-beef hot dog with a squirt of mustard or ketchup, but how do you pick the right brand at the grocery store? There are so many options for hot dogs, and it can be overwhelming if you don't buy them regularly. You certainly don't want to waste your money and disappoint your taste buds, which is why we sent a taste tester to sample and rank nine 100%-beef hot dog brands. Our hot dog connoisseur found that the best one was Hebrew National.

Forget about the brand you might have grown up eating, because Hebrew National's 100% kosher beef, bun-length hot dogs stood out among the bunch for a few reasons. First, they're kosher, which means they can be eaten by folks following that diet. The salty, beefy flavor also earned them top-notch marks according to our taste tester. As you might expect from an all-beef hot dog, these meaty Hebrew National franks hold up well when cooked under a broiler. After all, the brand promises that its product contains no artificial flavors, colors, fillers, or byproducts — yet another reason they seem worth a try.