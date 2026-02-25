9 Grocery Store Hot Dogs That Are Actually 100% Beef, Ranked
There's nothing more iconic than enjoying a juicy hot dog at a ballpark, a Fourth of July picnic, or a backyard barbecue. In fact, hot dogs are a beloved part of American culture and a tradition nationwide. The South consumes more hot dogs than any other part of the country, but New York City residents spend over $101 billion on hot dogs from grocery stores. And when it comes to which airport sells the most hot dogs, that's Chicago's O'Hare, in Anthony Bourdain's favorite city for hot dogs.
According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC), the majority of Americans (or 61%) say they prefer all-beef hot dogs over pork (12%) or turkey (7%). They also report that a great-tasting hot dog has to have some snap and a natural casing, with only about 25% of Americans preferring their dogs skinless. As for how we dress our dogs, mustard reigns supreme, with ¾ of those surveyed saying it's their preferred topping.
With this in mind, we set out to find the best store-bought, pure-beef hot dogs in the U.S., many of which are available nationwide. We considered the flavor of the beef, juiciness, and the snap or bite of the hot dog. We also took into consideration the ingredients and how the hot dog was manufactured. Here are how nine all-beef hot dogs stacked up against one another. (Don't worry, we followed NHDSC etiquette, which states no ketchup after age 18, and left the red stuff off our dogs.)
9. Kahn's Beef Franks
I know Kahn's better for its mildly spicy Big Red Smokeys skinless sausages, so I was excited to try the Cincinnati company's version of an all-beef hot dog. Not only are they made in the state where I live, Ohio, but they're also a company that has stood the test of time. Founded in the late 1800s, Kahn's has established itself as a reputable supplier of deli meats and sausages. That said, some fans have noted online that they're getting harder and harder to find.
Once I had my package of all-beef franks in my hand, I was a little surprised by how pale the hot dogs looked in the package. Most all-beef dogs are somewhat red in color, and I was concerned that these hot dogs would lack the beef flavor I was looking for. Fortunately, once cooked, the hot dogs developed a more appetizing color, and they held up well under the broiler. Upon taking my first bite, I was rewarded with a decent snap.
However, these dogs indeed lacked the juicy, beefy flavor I was looking for. Instead, they seemed vastly similar to Kahn's pork hot dogs. I also experienced a slight aftertaste that was somewhat off-putting, and for this reason, these hot dogs fell to the bottom of my list of favorites. If you decide to purchase Kahn's all-beef franks and try them for yourself, plan on buying an extra pack of buns because there are 10 dogs in the package.
8. Koegel's Beef Frankfurters
The Koegel Meat Company has been producing hot dogs and other meats like ring bologna, bratwurst, and even braunschweiger (which is a blend of pork and liver) since the early 1900s. It's based in Flint, Michigan, and is loved by people in Michigan and Ohio. I'd never tried a Koegel hot dog, but once I saw a Redditor's comment saying, "when I go up to my hometown about once a year I stock up on them", I was excited to try the brand's skinless, all-beef version.
When this hot dog came out from under the broiler, it was somewhat tough-looking. Without a skin to maintain the exterior moisture and provide that telltale snap, this hot dog was not overly appealing. Just as I expected, upon biting, I found that it lacked the snap I was looking for. This caused me to question how well it would hold up on a grill, given its questionable appearance after being under a broiler for a few minutes.
That said, once I got through the tough exterior, I was rewarded with a juicy, beefy flavor that was satisfying. However, as it was without a traditional casing, the meat inside did have a looser texture than what I wanted. What's more, the packaging for these hot dogs lists corn syrup as the third ingredient, which I was disappointed by. On the plus side, they do come eight to a pack, which means they will pair perfectly with a package of buns.
7. Dietz & Watson Beef Franks
Dietz & Watson is a family-owned company based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It has been producing meats and cheeses since 1939, all the while keeping its focus firmly on quality ingredients. You can find the company's hot dogs and other products in most states, and also use the product locator on its website to see which products can be found near you.
Online, Dietz & Watson appears to have a loyal following of hot dog lovers, with some claiming the dogs are a close second to hot dog heavyweight Hebrew National. When a fan wrote on Reddit that "D&W makes a delicious dog," another immediately replied to agree, praising the product's snap.
As for my opinion, I thought the Dietz & Watson hot dogs had a solid, beefy flavor, and that the texture was juicy and not too loose. My primary issue with this particular version, and the reason for its placement on this list, was the natural casing. Consequently, the hot dog was missing the snap I was looking for, especially after seeing other customers' comments. Plus, it didn't hold up well under the broiler. While the dog had a nice color once it was cooked, it did shrivel and bend somewhat, making me question how it would hold up on a grill. That said, given the reviews on Reddit, it may be wise next time to choose a D&W version with a different casing.
6. Ball Park Beef Franks
The Ball Park brand of franks was born in the 1950s in Detroit, Michigan, when Hygrade Food Products was tasked with creating the official hot dog for the Detroit Tigers baseball team. Ball Park's popularity grew so rapidly that the company decided to start selling its dogs outside of the ballpark, too. Nowadays, you can find Ball Park hot dogs throughout the U.S. at pretty affordable prices. This likely explains their consistent popularity among hot dog fans online who praise both the flavor and value of these franks.
These juicy hot dogs are advertised as ready to "plump when you cook 'em", and were a staple in my parents' home growing up — so when it came time to test them, I had an idea of what to expect. Not only did this hot dog truly plump up under my broiler, but it also held up well. And because these hot dogs come in a package of eight, I wasn't forced to buy a lot of extra buns.
This dog also had a nice snap and a satisfying beef flavor, though it wasn't as rich as some of the other hot dogs on this list. Also, the Ball Park frank had a slight aftertaste that left me feeling disappointed.
5. Kirkland Beef Dinner Franks
Anyone with a Costco membership will tell you that Costco's $1.50 hot dog and soda combo is a food court classic that must be purchased on every regular trek to the store. The meal deal has a loyal following online, where fans proclaim their love for the juicy, beefy dogs that are steamed to perfection — as well as the fact that Costco hasn't increased its prices on it in years. It remains a fan favorite and a bargain, so I was excited to try cooking one of Costco's signature hot dogs at home to see how it fared.
Overall, I was pleasantly surprised by how well this hot dog held up under the broiler. It had the same salty flavor, crisp snap, and deep color as the hot dogs you'll find at Costco's cafe. I enjoyed my ¼-pound beef frank with a knife and fork, noting that it was filling and satiating. I also appreciated its beefy flavor, though it did taste a little greasy or oily in comparison to the hot dogs that ranked ahead of it on this list.
The size and quantity must also be mentioned. These Kirkland hot dogs would make a nice, beefy addition to a backyard barbecue because you get 14 hot dogs in one 61-ounce package. But I would recommend finding footlong hot dog buns that can accommodate the size of this dog.
4. 365 Whole Foods Market Organic Beef Hot Dogs
If you're looking for an all-beef hot dog that can pass as healthier than some others on this list, the 365 Whole Foods Market Organic Beef Hot Dogs may be what you're looking for. I was particularly impressed by the ingredients list. Unlike other hot dogs I tried and ranked, this one doesn't contain sodium nitrate. Instead, it features only beef and spices like celery powder, minced onion, minced garlic, coriander, white pepper, nutmeg, mace, ginger, and paprika.
The manufacturer of the 365 Whole Foods Market Organic Beef Hot Dogs has a non-GMO certification. (Don't know what that means? We've got the untold truth of GMOs.) It also uses only grass-fed beef, with no antibiotics or hormones. The amount of sodium in this hot dog is also lower than that of any other on the list: 400 milligrams. Given all of these nutrition-centered characteristics, I would have given this hot dog the number-one spot if only it had a slightly better flavor and a better snap.
While the 365 hot dogs certainly had a solid beef flavor, the exterior was a little tough after being under the broiler. There also was a slight aftertaste that, while noticeable, wasn't significant enough to knock it out of the top five — but still, it was there.
3. Oscar Mayer Beef Franks
Perhaps no hot dog brand is more recognizable than Oscar Mayer, thanks in large part to its iconic fleet of Wienermobiles. The company has been making hot dogs, bacon, and cold cuts since the late 1800s, and it can still be found in stores throughout the U.S.
With 10 hot dogs per package at a price of $4.99, or about 50 cents per dog, these hot dogs were the most affordable on the list. And the price point could be part of the reason why Oscar Mayer gets so much love online, but fans have also called the brand's 100% beef hot dogs underrated and superior to others. One Redditor said, "I think people might get turned off by the Oscar Mayer brand by their regular wieners ... but the beef ones are really good".
Despite the positivity shared online, I must admit, I felt skeptical as I prepared to taste-test my Oscar Mayer all-beef frank. I expected it to taste similar to its non-beef versions, but I was pleasantly surprised by the rich beef flavor, the exceptional snap, and the juiciness. This hot dog had just the right mix of salt and seasonings, and it paired well with mustard. It also did well under the broiler, making for a tasty and economical choice for any backyard barbecue.
2. Nathan's Famous Restaurant Style Beef Franks
The Nathan's Famous brand of hot dogs was created in 1916 by Nathan Handwerker, a Polish immigrant with a nickel hot dog stand on Coney Island in New York. Handwerker used his wife's secret blend of spices, and made quite a name for himself. Eventually, that nickel hot dog stand became the original Nathan's Famous Restaurant, where the company's annual hot dog eating contest is still held each year. And in 2017, Nathan's became the official hot dog of Major League Baseball.
Given the brand's impressive history, I was excited to try Nathan's 100% beef hot dogs — and I was not disappointed. These hot dogs boast a nicely salty flavor, a good snap, an appetizing color, and a mouthwatering smell. The beefy goodness inside the casing is tightly packed and satisfying. This hot dog also held up well under the broiler, plumping just enough to fill out the bun's width. However, it was a tad short for the bun; I would have liked it to be just a bit longer for an optimal eating experience.
Fans online appear to enjoy Nathan's Famous hot dogs as well. I didn't find many negative reviews of the brand, though many did say they prefer Hebrew National over Nathan's. Some Redditors noted the convenience of Nathan's hot dogs coming in an eight-count package — making them a perfect match for a pack of buns — and said they tend to purchase Nathan's over Hebrew National for that reason alone.
1. Hebrew National Bun Length Beef Franks
Hebrew National has been making 100% kosher beef hot dogs with its special spice blend since 1905. To be considered kosher, the beef used must have a high level of cleanliness, and the treatment of the animals used must be deemed humane and ethical. Additionally, kosher meat is thoroughly inspected, and the blood is removed after the animal is slaughtered.
Because kosher guidelines are stricter than FDA guidelines, those who eat kosher beef — whether for religious or health reasons, or due to food allergies or sensitivities — can rest assured that they are getting the purest possible version of beef, and this purity often comes through in the taste. Hebrew National's all-beef hot dogs ranked well above the other options on this list due to their exquisite flavor, which was salty and beefy. These hot dogs also had an excellent snap and a nice color, and they were packed with meat inside the casing. They also held up well under the broiler and were deeply satisfying.
Fans rave about Hebrew National in just about every post I read online. Along with their great taste, people really like the fact that these dogs are kosher. In fact, one Reddit user said, "A friend of mine was a state health inspector for many years [and] Hebrew National are the only hotdogs he puts on his grill. The processing plant he has responsibility over has never failed an inspection and always receives outstanding grades."
Methodology
For consistency's sake, all of the all-beef hot dogs reviewed were cooked under the broiler for about 3 minutes. I tasted each hot dog without a bun, and then again with a bit of mustard. This approach allowed me to taste each dog initially without any other flavors clouding the taste, and then again with a bit of mustard to see how the beef flavor mixed with the nation's most common condiment.
To determine its placement on this list, I considered each hot dog's beefy flavor and juiciness, the texture and amount of meat inside the casing, and its snap or bite, noting any issues with the skin or exterior. Hot dogs with the best beef flavor, juiciness, and snap received the highest marks. I then went back through my initial ranking and considered some secondary points, like which hot dogs have the highest-quality ingredients, and how the package size contributed to the hot dog's value.
While the overall flavor and snap were the primary points considered, the other factors helped me determine which hot dog should be ranked higher when two or more dogs were similar in taste and texture. Finally, I should note that I am gluten sensitive and have several allergies to other ingredients. All of the hot dogs on this list fit my requirements, so ingredients and sodium content was only considered when two hot dogs were close in ranking.