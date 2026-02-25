9 Grocery Store Hot Dogs That Are Actually 100% Beef, Ranked

There's nothing more iconic than enjoying a juicy hot dog at a ballpark, a Fourth of July picnic, or a backyard barbecue. In fact, hot dogs are a beloved part of American culture and a tradition nationwide. The South consumes more hot dogs than any other part of the country, but New York City residents spend over $101 billion on hot dogs from grocery stores. And when it comes to which airport sells the most hot dogs, that's Chicago's O'Hare, in Anthony Bourdain's favorite city for hot dogs.

According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC), the majority of Americans (or 61%) say they prefer all-beef hot dogs over pork (12%) or turkey (7%). They also report that a great-tasting hot dog has to have some snap and a natural casing, with only about 25% of Americans preferring their dogs skinless. As for how we dress our dogs, mustard reigns supreme, with ¾ of those surveyed saying it's their preferred topping.

With this in mind, we set out to find the best store-bought, pure-beef hot dogs in the U.S., many of which are available nationwide. We considered the flavor of the beef, juiciness, and the snap or bite of the hot dog. We also took into consideration the ingredients and how the hot dog was manufactured. Here are how nine all-beef hot dogs stacked up against one another. (Don't worry, we followed NHDSC etiquette, which states no ketchup after age 18, and left the red stuff off our dogs.)