Grocery Store Rye Bread, Ranked Worst To Best
Rye bread is the unsung hero of the bakery world, reserved for more specialty sandwich creations than whole wheat or sourdough. It's the traditional choice for Reubens and corned beef sandwiches, but for anyone who loves bold-flavored bread, it can be a workable option for everyday use. The secret is finding a brand that knows how to dole out the ingredients in just the right amounts for a balanced flavor that doesn't overpower.
Thankfully, grocery store bread makers offer a spectrum of rye variations, ranging from a delicate hint of flavor to overwhelming caraway personality. This offers bread lovers an array of possibilities rather than forcing them to power through a loaf that disrespects their palate.
But you don't have to plan a shopping circuit to the grocery stores in your region to try the various rye breads out there; I've done it for you. I grabbed everything I could find on shelves in chain stores where rye bread is currently stocked, and I got to work nibbling away to see how they stand up against one another. I may be a little carb-overloaded now, but the sleepiness is worth it if it helps you zero in on the perfect rye bread for your particular taste.
How I tasted and ranked these rye breads
I wasn't aware of the variety of rye bread available before starting this experiment. I thought all rye was loaded with caraway seeds and looked like there was chocolate in the dough. I realize now I was confused between pumpernickel and rye, though pumpernickel is actually a type of rye bread. The two overlap sometimes, even merging to become swirled marble loaves. So when I was choosing which brands to include, I made sure to include a broad selection to keep the whole rye family represented.
My taste-testing was simple: I cut a thin sliver so I could sample it without adding spread or making it into a sandwich. This was the only way to get the full balance of flavors all on their own. For the loaves that warranted a second taste (the good ones), I sampled the remainder of the slice to make sure I liked it as much as I did in single-bite form. The obvious winners turned out to be third-taste loaves; this time around, I toasted and buttered the slices for pure enjoyment.
9. Chompie's Jewish Rye Bread
The way Chompie's makes its Jewish rye bread — with so many caraway seeds on top you can hardly see the crust beneath — is what has always put me off from incorporating rye into my bread rotation. It seems like a great way for Jewish people to keep kosher while enjoying toast or sandwiches adorned with their favorite spreads and fillings. But the bakery is so heavy-handed with the caraway seeds that there's no way to enjoy the bread without feeling like you've dived head-first into a bird feeder. There's crunch galore, but it comes with such intrusive flavor that I ended up wishing I had knocked off about half the seeds before sampling. That would've defeated the purpose of a taste test, however.
Chompie's is a specialty bakery that stocks a dedicated section in the Kroger stores in my area, which means it comes at a premium. This loaf is regularly priced at around $5, but I was lucky to find it on sale for $2.99 when I shopped. But even at the lower price, it feels like a lot of money to spend on a rye bread that assaults your senses so harshly, especially when better options are waiting two shelves to the left.
8. Great Value New York Style Rye Bread
Great Value tosses in a New York-style rye bread to give sensible shoppers a slice of the deli action at competitive prices that rival the national brands. Knowing what caraway is and how to use it effectively is essential for delivering top-notch rye loaves. Here, Walmart's signature house brand appears to have torn up the instruction booklet. You would expect Great Value to aim for the middle of the spectrum with a rye bread that's likely to inspire repeat purchases, not drive its clientele into the arms and bread aisles of better-stocked grocery outlets.
Walmart's home label goes for broke with a rye bread that piles on the caraway seeds like they're going out of style. In quantities like this, rye fans aren't so lucky. A single slice tastes like eating a handful of lawn clippings. The texture is fantastic, which makes it all the more confusing; the brand obviously has a handle on making decent bread. But someone else needs to man the sprinkle station to mitigate the catastrophic caraway content.
7. Pepperidge Farm Seeded Jewish Rye
Pepperidge Farm does its own clumsy take on seeded Jewish rye bread, coming up with a loaf that's far too spicy to be enjoyable. Maybe my tongue is a little too sensitive, but even the visual impact of having so many seeds on top of the crust makes it seem like the bakery made a terrible mistake. I was leaning toward the possibility that the assembly line got out of whack and scattered seeds all over the place. But the abundance of caraway looks too neatly placed to be an error. Which means it was done on purpose. Boo.
As for texture, this loaf was an A-plus purchase, thanks to an inner cellophane wrap that provided extra protection for freshness. It's too bad that it also locked in all that vaporous caraway essence and undid with flavor what it got right with consistency. Unless you like crunching into what amounts to a handful of grass seed, you should side-eye this Pepperidge Farm offering and keep moving toward greener rye bread pastures.
6. Oroweat Jewish Rye Bread
You won't be disappointed by the flavor of Oroweat Jewish Rye Bread, but you're not likely to be bowled over by it, either. It's a perfectly passable loaf that could use just a little more oomph to feel like you're not eating white bread. After all, if there isn't enough caraway in the formula, can you actually say you're eating rye bread?
Maybe it's a question for the philosophers to answer. For me, it was a little too far in the opposite direction of the overbearing seeded loaves. I didn't expect it to be fiery with herbaceous punchiness, but I did want at least a little bit to shine through. It felt like I was searching for evidence of rye when it should've been a little more obvious. It's a nice, soft bread, for sure. But it also made me wish I had a jar of caraway seeds on hand so I could fancy it up a little. It's easier just to buy a better loaf of rye instead.
5. Chompie's Marble Rye Bread
Chompie's Marble Rye Bread is proof positive that you eat with your eyes first. The winsome spiral that twists to the center of each slice makes the whole loaf feel like an edible work of art. It's one of those culinary magic tricks you know exist but are still tickled by when they make their way into your daily life. Even better than the artful swirl is the delicate balance of flavors in bread. Restraint with the additional caraway seeds creates a gentle rye flavor that adds interest without being distracting. It's a dandy blend that has an old-fashioned sensibility and inspires those who taste it to use words like "dandy."
For rye bread lovers who think marbled loaves are the cat's pajamas, this delicious throwback to the days when neighborhood bakeries were a common occurrence is the exact type of rye bread to fit the bill. Be sure to have your flat cap and your knee britches ready, so you look the part while you're chowing down, ol' chap.
4. Oroweat Russian Rye Bread
Russian rye bread from Oroweat is a delicious revelation. It helped me learn the distinction between this style of rye bread and the others sitting next to it on the shelf. More than anything, it tastes fresh. The caraway essence lifts the flavor with a gentle hand to infuse otherwise passable bread with a peppy twist.
The texture in this loaf is dependably pillowy, and the color is deceptively light. It's easy to dismiss this as a rye-free bread, but that would be a mistake. The proof is in the tasting, which for me revealed a much more measured version of the rye bread recipe. You may be so enamored of it that you work your way through the entire loaf as part of your weekday lunchtime ritual. But if you end up with a few slices left over on the weekend, one of the best ways to use up leftover bread of this quality is to turn it into deli-style breakfast sandwiches. You won't regret your decision.
3. Pepperidge Farm Seedless Jewish Rye
What can you say about a rye bread that is so subtle, it almost doesn't taste like rye at all? You can say that it is one of the more pleasant rye loaves in the bread basket, one that incorporates caraway flavor as a tasteful touch rather than a cloying one. With the Pepperidge Farm name on the label, you know you'll be getting quality bread in general. But unlike the presumptuously seeded Jewish loaf I sampled from this brand, the seedless Jewish rye has its head on straight, and its rye essence dialed in perfectly.
The softness of the bread makes it a perfect candidate for toasting, and you could do worse than topping it with slices of corned beef, a schmear of Dijon mustard, and a square of Swiss cheese. Why would I describe such a specific use for this bread? Because the rye flavor is subdued enough to let all those other savory and spicy elements have their say while not losing its place in the lineup. It may not be the most noteworthy rye bread on the list, but its thoughtful execution places it in the top three, and that's not nothing.
2. Oroweat Scwartzwälder Dark Rye Bread
Is it cheating to doctor a basic rye bread recipe with rich ingredients that make a stronger showing than the rye flavor itself? Maybe, but if it says rye on the label, there's no sense in arguing the finer philosophical points. Oroweat weaves a magic spell that gives its Schwarzwälder dark rye bread a personality similar to the dark brown loaves made famous by The Cheesecake Factory. It also infuses the loaf with an authentic European feel, aside from the obvious German name on the label. Even if you tasted this bread blindfolded, you're likely to think it came from a village bake shop instead of your neighborhood grocery store.
The use of dark and light rye flours with a restrained inclusion of ground caraway creates a sophisticated loaf that lets you discover the layers rather than clobbering your palate. If anything is keeping this loaf from reaching the rye bread pinnacle, it's that the caraway element is turned down just a little too low. But that's more of a critique than a complaint; it's still a snazzy take on the rye bread prototype and makes a keen mass-market product that Oroweat should be proud to offer.
1. Freshness Guaranteed Pumpernickel Rye Bread
The unassuming bakery section housed in Walmart is one of the most surprising discoveries you can make during your grocery shopping endeavors. In addition to fantastic pies and excellent pastries, this full-service bake shop also cranks out the best pumpernickel rye bread you can buy outside of a standalone bakery — and possibly even inside one, too.
This loaf is the best of the bunch by far. The flavor profile is warm and rich enough to let the earthy sweetness shine through without lambasting your taste buds. There's just enough bite from the caraway to help you remember this is a rye bread, a measured choice for a bakery that could have gone wild with a U.K. pumpernickel flavor but chose to go gently instead. Bravo, Freshness Guaranteed.
Overall, this bread provides an elegant presentation that feels like it's punching above its weight, considering that it's a Walmart product. But a fun surprise like this is tempting enough to change my mind about how rye bread can be. It's a Walmart bakery secret I wish I'd known earlier, one that just might lead to future purchases. If all rye were this well-balanced, the bread world would be a much happier place.