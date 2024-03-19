17 Ways To Use Up Leftover Bread

How disappointing is it to find that the loaf of bread you lovingly baked or selected from your neighborhood grocery store has gone a bit too tough to enjoy? Rather than toss it, top chefs and experienced home cooks know there's a wealth of ways you can repurpose into just as delicious concoctions.

But before you even get to this point, for chef Chris Edwards, it's important to care for your bread from the outset. "Bread must be listened to," he says. "It doesn't wish to be sweating in a plastic bag, and it doesn't really want to be sliced too early if that can be helped."

Bread, especially those that aren't chock-full of additives and preservatives actually have a fairly short shelf life, according to Ellen King, co-owner of Hewn Bread in Evanston, Illinois. "Bread if wrapped and stored on the counter should last up to 4 to 5 days." Sourdough may last you a bit longer, given its acidity, which, she says, acts as a natural preservative. But after this window, she says, the bread will either become moldy or stale. And while moldy bread isn't something you want to repurpose, seeing as it is now filled with mycotoxins that are harmful to humans, we can definitely get on board with upcycling stale bread.

While for Edwards, bread is never "really wasted" if any leftovers are composted, before you get there, here are some delicious ways to repurpose a stale loaf.