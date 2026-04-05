This Busy Costco Has A Bad Reputation Shoppers Can't Ignore

Shopping at Costco on weekends can be downright annoying. If you're there because you finally have time to do some shopping, so is everyone else and their mother. But imagine if Costco was always how it was on the weekends? This is the reality of the Costco location in Honolulu. One user on an r/Hawaii subreddit summed up how busy it normally is perfectly: "Monday night at Iwilei was busier than Saturday afternoon at the Salt Lake Costco."

You might expect a Costco in Hawaii to have the state's signature relaxing and welcoming atmosphere, but think again — this ends once you pull up to the location's parking lot. A local shopper in the same subreddit explained, "But for reals, aloha is dead there (the parking lot at least). Someone actually flipped me off once for parking in the stall that I'd been waiting for." It's a constant fight to find an open space before others do, if you're lucky enough to find one at all.

While parking is one of the biggest Costco complaints, there's also the throngs of people to deal with, or, as a user on an r/Hawaii subreddit put it: A "Disney theme park level crowd." There's not hard data to back it up, but the Honolulu Costco warehouse is frequently referred to as one of the busiest Costcos in the world. So once you're inside, stay alert — one shopper on the same subreddit warned, "Someone always tries to run me over with a cart at Iwilei. Every freaking time, without fail." Between parking lot arguments, non-stop crowds, and customers with little spatial awareness, the Iwilei warehouse in Honolulu is considered one of the worst Costco locations.