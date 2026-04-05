This Busy Costco Has A Bad Reputation Shoppers Can't Ignore
Shopping at Costco on weekends can be downright annoying. If you're there because you finally have time to do some shopping, so is everyone else and their mother. But imagine if Costco was always how it was on the weekends? This is the reality of the Costco location in Honolulu. One user on an r/Hawaii subreddit summed up how busy it normally is perfectly: "Monday night at Iwilei was busier than Saturday afternoon at the Salt Lake Costco."
You might expect a Costco in Hawaii to have the state's signature relaxing and welcoming atmosphere, but think again — this ends once you pull up to the location's parking lot. A local shopper in the same subreddit explained, "But for reals, aloha is dead there (the parking lot at least). Someone actually flipped me off once for parking in the stall that I'd been waiting for." It's a constant fight to find an open space before others do, if you're lucky enough to find one at all.
While parking is one of the biggest Costco complaints, there's also the throngs of people to deal with, or, as a user on an r/Hawaii subreddit put it: A "Disney theme park level crowd." There's not hard data to back it up, but the Honolulu Costco warehouse is frequently referred to as one of the busiest Costcos in the world. So once you're inside, stay alert — one shopper on the same subreddit warned, "Someone always tries to run me over with a cart at Iwilei. Every freaking time, without fail." Between parking lot arguments, non-stop crowds, and customers with little spatial awareness, the Iwilei warehouse in Honolulu is considered one of the worst Costco locations.
Why the Iwilei Costco in Honolulu is so busy and how to survive it
The reason the Iwilei, Honolulu Costco is so chaotic is because it's a product of its environment. On an island, imported grocery and home goods become considerably more expensive; and in Hawaii, the average grocery bill is 30 to 50% more expensive than one in the mainland U.S., according to Living Hawaii. So if buying in bulk helps save even a small percentage, then it's definitely worth shopping at Costco. That's why you might see more crowds in Costcos in Honolulu and the rest of Hawaii compared to the mainland U.S.
If you do plan to shop there, timing and preparation are key. For starters, you'll need to manage the parking lot like a seasoned pro. One local customer shared their strategy, explaining on r/Hawaii, "I go in on the gas station side and park on that side as well. Has done wonders for my mental health."
Next, have a plan and know exactly what you want to get. This might take the fun out of browsing, but meandering casually through this hectic store is not really an option anyway. Another member shared what their weekend experience is like: "We shop here most Saturdays and it's a bit hectic, but we have a routine and are in and out pretty quickly. We know where everything is and know which parts of the parking lot to avoid." Aim to stop by on the best days to shop at Costco, which are Tuesday through Thursday in the afternoon.